Gucci Bags Under $1,000 That Are Totally Worth the Investment

Alexis Bennett
Jun 11, 2018

Gucci handbags are definitely having a well deserved moment. Have you seen the intricate details on the latest offerings? Stunning! Of course, the luxurious designs come with a fat price tag. But even if you're not trying to blow a check, you can still take part in the designer movement. There are several adorable Gucci bags that are all under $1000. All you have to do is look for miniature options of your favorite styles.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid love carrying tiny bags, and we can see why? The pint-size designs won't weigh you down or leave you with a back ache. Find a little bag with a long strap, and you there's no need to worry about holding it in your hand. Just toss it across your body, and you're good to go.

We've gathered some of our favorite options below, so that you can choose a bag that you'll be proud to own for years.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Soho Disco textured-leather shoulder bag

Gucci $980 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Super Mini Dionysus Velvet Shoulder Bag

Gucci $790 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

GG Marmont Camera mini quilted leather shoulder bag

Gucci $980 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Linea A Disco leather-trimmed coated-canvas shoulder bag

Gucci $950 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

GG Marmont Camera mini quilted leather shoulder bag in Perfect Pink

Gucci $980 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Ophia Small GG Supreme Canvas Crossbody Bag

Gucci $950 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

GG Marmont Camera Mini Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Gucci $980 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Small Turnaround Reversible Leather Tote

Gucci $950 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Supermini Dionysus Double G Velvet Shoulder Bag

Gucci $830 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Ophidia Shoulder Bag

Gucci $990 SHOP NOW

