For the First Time Ever, These Celebrity-Approved Handbags Are Available in the U.S.

Adeam may not be a household name yet, but it's a favorite among high-profile women. Michelle Obama, Queen Rania of Jordan, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Mandy Moore have all worn the brand's tailored styles. Retailers like Shopbop and Net-a-Porter have stocked the brand's dresses, tops, and bottoms for years, but Adeam's celebrity-approved handbags were never available on any U.S. retailers — that is, until now.

Adeam's coveted bags are finally launching stateside thanks to luxury shopping destination Bergdorf Goodman. There are four styles up for grabs (two bucket bags and two clutches) in three sophisticated shades: navy, beige, and pistachio. They're a refreshing break from the surfeit of black and brown options out there, and each is versatile enough to mix and match with just about everything in your closet.

"Convertibility is an important element of the collection, just like my ready-to-wear pieces," Hanako Maeda, Creative Director of Adeam, exclusively tells InStyle.com. "For the Limelight Chain Bag, the chain handle is removable and can be replaced with a cross-body leather strap, which makes the bag a perfect day-to-night piece."

What really sets Adeam's bags apart are the cool metal finishes. "The statement hardware — such as the Kira Kira ring and the Limelight chain — adds a quirky touch to the elegant femininity of Adeam bags," Maeda explains. "I was inspired by my hometown of Tokyo for the new Adeam handbag collection. Tokyo is a very unique city because it fuses traditional ideas with youth street culture. I wanted to capture this aesthetic by merging artisanal Italian bag-making techniques with Harajuku "Kawaii" culture."

Adeam Kira Kira Leather Bucket Bag

Image zoom Courtesy

$875

Adeam Limelight Chain Bucket Bag

Image zoom Courtesy

$850

Adeam Kira Kira Pochette Clutch Bag

Image zoom Courtesy

$1,075

Adeam Soiree Moon Clutch

Image zoom Courtesy

$875