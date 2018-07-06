9 Summer Bags That Aren't Made of Straw or PVC

Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 06, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So you don't like "trendy." You're all for your BFF who's invested her entire paycheck in a bag made out of plastic, but you? You prefer the simpler things in life. Like leather, canvas, cotton, even. Since when did a summer bag have to be made out of straw? Or PVC? Can't we just find a great tote that holds our belongings without doubling as an x-ray machine?

Here, we shop out the best non-PVC, non-straw bags of the season. And sure, some of them are slightly see-through, but hey, it's summertime! Show some skin.

1 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Luna Leather Shoulder Bag

Wandler available at Net-a-Porter $875 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Elegant leather-trimmed checked cotton-canvas tote

Mansur Gavriel available at Net-a-Porter $695 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Bazar fringed striped textured-leather pouch

Balenciaga available at Net-a-Porter $795 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Colmado cutout leather tote

available at Net-a-Porter $600 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Farfetch

Mini Box Flap bag

Balmain available at Farfetch.com $930 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Ark mini acrylic clutch

Cult Gaia available at Net-a-Porter $300 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Woven cotton tote

Alienina available at Net-a-Porter $200 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Fishnet pompom-embellished macramé tote

Nannacay available at Net-a-Porter $200 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Crossbody Capsule leather-trimmed canvas shoulder bag

Paravel available at Net-a-Porter $265 SHOP NOW

