9 Summer Bags That Aren't Made of Straw or PVC

So you don't like "trendy." You're all for your BFF who's invested her entire paycheck in a bag made out of plastic, but you? You prefer the simpler things in life. Like leather, canvas, cotton, even. Since when did a summer bag have to be made out of straw? Or PVC? Can't we just find a great tote that holds our belongings without doubling as an x-ray machine?

Here, we shop out the best non-PVC, non-straw bags of the season. And sure, some of them are slightly see-through, but hey, it's summertime! Show some skin.

