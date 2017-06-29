16 Perfect Summer Clutches to Brighten Up Any Outfit

Christian Vierig/Getty
Every woman needs a variety of clutches in their wardrobe, but when someone says ‘clutch’ usually your mind automatically thinks of a luxurious evening clutch you only tend to carry at night. I’m talking about a fun, summer clutch you can carry your necessities in all season, at all times of the day! When it is 102 degrees outside and you feel like you are literally melting, the last thing you want is a big, oversized bag weighing you down. By carrying a small clutch you eliminate any unnecessary items that tend to live at the bottom of your bag, or items that you have no idea how they ended up in your tote (hello mini-flashlight, and I’m not kidding). Our picks below are not only chic, but also bright and fun and sure to add the perfect touch to your summer outfit!

1 of 16 Courtesy

Ark Mini in Malachite

Cult Gaia $278 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Baby Roge pompom-embellished woven raffia tote

Nannacay $170 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

angela clutch

J. McLaughin $158 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Adorada Tote

Sophie Anderson $245 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Baxters Square Clutch

Olympia Le Tan $1,868 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Jen Clutch

Kayu $205 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Boqueria Woven Raffia Clutch

$175 (originally $345) SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Circle leather and suede clutch

Diane von Furstenberg $200 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Bistrot braided patent clutch

Balenciaga $1,195 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Cuban Hibiscus clutch

Lizzie Fortunato $398 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Rattan clutch

J. Crew $88 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Drawstring Pouch

Clare V. $199 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Mia Clutch

Mar Y Sol $35 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Satchel leather and suede top-handle clutch

Mansur Gavriel $745 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Knot Satin Clutch

No. 21 $415 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

Alix Leather Circle Clutch

3.1 Phillip Lim $395 SHOP NOW

