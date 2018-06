Find the perfect bag for any occasion with our archive of the best clutches, handbags, totes, cross-body bags, weekend bags and more. Shop runway-inspired accessories and locate the best satchel to take you from the gym work to dinner and beyond. We round up the it-bags you need each season from various retailers and price-points. Plus: Our editors rounded up the best celebrity-inpired bags so you can keep your accessories game on trend.

Find the perfect bag for any occasion with our archive of the best clutches, handbags, totes, cross-body bags, weekend bags and more. Shop runway-inspired accessories and locate the best satchel to take you from the gym work to dinner and beyond. We round up the it-bags you need each season from various retailers and price-points. Plus: Our editors rounded up the best celebrity-inpired bags so you can keep your accessories game on trend.