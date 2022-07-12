Apple Headphones Are the Most Unexpected Celebrity Accessory of 2022, and They're on Major Sale Today

Two of 2022's biggest and most unexpected fashion trends — larger-than-life, wide leg jeans and effortless coastal grandma dressing — have nothing on one viral tech accessory that Sarah Jessica Parker can't get enough of. The Apple AirPod Max headphones instantaneously became an 'it' item after launching in late 2020, but they only recently became a fashion must-have following celeb sightings and TikTok virality. If you haven't yet purchased Apple's famous accessory (whether you prefer the high-tech over-ear headphones or a pair of classic, in-ear AirPods), now's the time: Amazon just slashed prices on a variety of AirPods variations for Prime Day today, but these deep discounts won't last long — you only have 42 hours to shop.

While celebs like Lily-Rose Depp and Emma Chamberlain have repeatedly made the argument for tangly, corded headphones like it's 1992 (fellow @wireditgirls will be pleased to know that Apple EarPods are also on sale), Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker both stan the chic ease of the wire-free alternative. Hadid wears hers nonstop, frequently with archival designer pieces, while Parker prefers a more laid-back approach, often pairing hers with a tried-and-true outfit combo of comfy gray sweatpants and bedazzled babydoll shoes.

And as expected after any celebrity fashion endorsement, TikTok jumped on the trend with thousands of users showing off their Max Headphones. Some created outfit-styling videos centered around the accessory, while others saw success out of simple unboxing posts — one even racked up nearly 80k likes.

The internet has given the AirPods Max its stamp of approval, as have InStyle editors, but if you're yet to be convinced, let's dive into the specs. The over-ear Bluetooth headphones offer rich, theater-like audio quality for a surround sound experience, plus 20 hours of listening time and a comfortable, customized fit against your ears thanks to the memory foam ear pads. They also offer superior noise cancellation, which Amazon reviewers claim is "close to perfection" and "without equal," while transparency mode gives you the option to interact with the world around you, if and when you want to.

Even at their usual $549 price, customers say "these headphones are absolutely worth it," but thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can snag them for under $450 right now. With select colors going for $449, you may not see discounts this steep again until Black Friday. But if you're working with a no-budge budget, there are other options, too — like the Apple AirPod Pro earbuds for 32 percent off, which brings the price down to $170.

Keep scrolling to shop these and more of our favorite Prime Day AirPod deals, below.

