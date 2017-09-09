Altuzarra Just Launched the Chicest Sunnies 

We consistently covet basically anything designer Joseph Altuzarra makes, from chic, feminine dresses to those stunning tassel handbags. So clearly we were delighted when we found out that Altuzarra is launching sunglasses for Spring 2018—and even better, that we can have them now.

You can thank the designer and Barneys, who have teamed up to sell a special “preview” collection that you can purchase well in advance of the official spring drop. There are five styles in two or three colorways apiece, including gold-and-black aviators and Almost Famous-worthy round frames in gold or rose gold, to name just a couple. The bridge of each style is fashioned a subtle “A” shape, a discreet form of branding that’s a wink to all Altuzarra aficionados. Scroll down to see a few highlights from the collection.