Alternative Engagement Rings for Cool Brides

Besides your wedding band, there is no other piece of jewelry as special as your engagement ring. Not only will this ring be the subject of many conversations and pictures, but you will also wear it every single day for years to come. Now, just because you’re getting married doesn’t mean you have to stick to a traditional style ring with a solitaire. For the unconventional bride who likes to be different, we decided to bring you the best alternative engagement rings. From gray pearls to stackable styles, these pieces are anything but ordinary. Below, 13 engagement rings for the bride that wants to stand out.

 

 

1 of 13 Courtesy

Shaesby

This delicate ring has an old-world feel.

$1,640; shaesby.com

2 of 13 Courtesy

ANITA KO

A pear shaped diamond is simple yet sophisticated. 

$5,040; net-a-porter.com

3 of 13

WWake

We love the cool curved shape of this simple gold band. 

$1,242; wwake.com

4 of 13

Tacori

This cluster of diamonds shines bright.

$1,690; tacori.com

5 of 13 Courtesy

Jennifer Fisher 

Stand out from the pack with an extra large gray pearl. 

$2,800; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

6 of 13 Courtesy

IPPOLITA

This gold band adorned with rows of diamonds doubles as a wedding ring. 

$5,995; ippolita.com

7 of 13 Courtesy

JENNIFER MEYER

 Why settle for just one diamond when you can have five?

$3,150; net-a-porter.com

8 of 13 Courtesy

EVA FEHREN

This geometric diamond is ultra chic and cool. 

$42,500; barneys.com

9 of 13 Courtesy

Pamela Love

This pearl ring accented with two crescent moons is out of this world. 

$200; pamelalove.com

10 of 13 Courtesy

REPOSSI

This style gives the allusion of several stackable rings. 

$11,125; barneys.com

11 of 13 Courtesy

ROBERTO MARRONI

A rose gold ring set with rose-cut diamonds is ultra sweet.

$5,590; barneys.com

12 of 13 Courtesy

PIPPA SMALL

The matte finish of this ring makes these diamonds sparkle.

$3,590; net-a-porter.com

13 of 13 Courtesy

Meadowlark

Let the main focus be on your diamond with this modern cross ring. 

$13,365; meadowlarkjewellery.com

