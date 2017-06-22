Affordable Sandals That Only Look Expensive

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 22, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Summer isn't complete without the perfect pair of strappy sandals. It doesn't matter if you're into sky-high heels or comfy flats. The pretty designs always add flair to any outfit. And no, you don't have to make it rain in a shoe store to get your hands on a statement-making pair.

We've rounded up some of the most stylish designs that you can buy right now, and some of them have price tags under $40. The affordable shoe options are getting better and better with sleek designs that rival luxury options. And thanks to all of the awesome summer sales going on right now, you could even score more prestige brands at really low prices.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

 

If you're ready to step your shoe game up (for less), check out the affordable sandals below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Antoinette leather sandals

Michael Michael Kors $41 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Despina Strappy Sandal

Jeffrey Campbell $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Strappy Sandal

Steve Madden $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Clover Sandal

Louise et Cie $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nancy Ribbon Lace Tie Sandal

Boohoo $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Kara Wrap Strap Two Part Sandal

Boohoo $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Gigi Ghillie Sandal

Mia $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Copacabana knotted leather sandals

Sophia Webster $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sabina Lace-Up Sandal

Daya by Zendaya $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Farrell Triangle-Cutout Square Toe Flat Dress Sandal

The Fix $75 SHOP NOW

