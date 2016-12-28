15 Accessories to Kiss on New Year's Eve Instead of a Significant Other

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, we usually turn to our favorite dancing partner, our reliable arm candy, our puckered-up date for a smooch. But this year we’re not sharing our midnight kiss with a significant other: Instead we’re showing our appreciation to our favorite walkable heels, the softest shoulder bag, and the cheekiest earrings.

We kid, we kid—but don’t you want your NYE ensemble to be so good, you’d write an homage to it? We’d sacrifice the perfect date to score the Céline bag we’ve been lusting over. No judgment here.

So for all the girls who spend more time picking out their New Year’s ensemble than they do deciding which party to attend, please enjoy these 15 NYE accessories that are so glam, you’ll reach for them first every time.

Plus, those Oscar de la Renta earrings will never cancel on you at the last minute.

1 of 15 Courtesy

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jewel Top Handle Satchel

Forget a dazzling smile: This bejeweled bag delivers the perfect amount of shine.

Michael Michael Kors available at Bloomingdales $328 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Steve Madden Wraparound Ankle Tie Sandal

These soft sandals with a walkable heel will be your partner in crime on the dance floor.

Steve Madden available at Nordstrom $110 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Small Poodle Brooch

Man's best friend makes the perfect date in brooch form.

Marc Jacobs available at Shopbop $95 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Delfina Delettrez 9-Karat Gold Topaz Phalanx Ring

Put a new twist on NYE sparkles with this glittering band.

Delfina Delettrez available at Net-A-Porter $520 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Alison Lou 14-karat Gold Diamond Earring

This diamond and gold stud is begging for a smooch.

available at Net-A-Porter $375 SHOP NOW
6 of 15

Coach Tea Rose Bag Charm

Clip this charm onto your clutch for added glam.

Coach available at Coach $95 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Clip Earrings

Allow these drop earrings to accompany you on your night out.

Oscar de la Renta available at Net-A-Porter $475 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Céline Shiny Smooth Calfskin and Suede Purse

You'll want to hold on to this buttery bag.

Celine available at Céline Madison Ave $2,550 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia x Agent Provocateur "Kiss My Feet" Sandal

These dazzling slip-ons scream "Kiss Me!"

available at Net-A-Porter $775 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Gucci Embellished Wool-Blend Headband

Add a touch of sparkle to a matte look with this cozy headpiece.

Gucci available at Net-A-Porter $665 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Delpozo Red Embroidered Mini "Gret" Clutch

You'll shine at any engagement to which you carry this embellished clutch.

Delpozo available at Delpozo $2,300 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Topshop "Maggie" Flared Heel Boots

Dorothy has nothing on you in these shoes.

Topshop available at Topshop $140 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

The Row "The Ascot" Knotted Satin Tote

You won't be able to take your hands off of this satin bag.

The Row available at Saks Fifth Avenue $990 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Repossi Antifer En Chute Single DSMNY Pink Gold Ring

This slender band goes with anything you slip on for your NYE bash.

Repossi available at Dover Street Market $850 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

D.L. & Co. Holiday Gift Box

If you treat yourself to a spa night instead this NYE, these candles go great with a bubble bath and a glass of bubbly. Cheers!

available at D.L. & Co. $99 SHOP NOW

