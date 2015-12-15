These To-Die-For Accessories Are On Sale Right Now

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Dec 15, 2015 @ 10:15 am

Big seasonal sales roll around twice a year, and twice a year, it is beyond worth it to revamp your accessories. Now is the time that you can score those amazing boots you’ve coveted all season, and add a designer bag to your collection for nearly half the price. But, because there are tons of extras on sale at the moment (which, yes, is a good thing), we scoured the web and curated the best of the best in one easy place. Ahead, eight accessories you won't be able to resist.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Gucci

Wear these knee-high boots with just about any pencil skirt.

$798 (originally $1,595); net-a-porter.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Vita Fede

Add just the right amount of glitz to your look with these bar earrings. 

$227 (originally $325); bergdorfgoodman.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

Every woman needs a red bag, so now is the perfect time to splurge on this ladylike crossbody style. 

$980 (originally $1,400); saksfifthavenue.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Balenciaga

Incorporate not-so-basic sunglasses, like this crackled pair, into your rotation to add edge. 

$405 (originally $675); nordstrom.com

 

5 of 8 Courtesy

Gianvito Rossi

For a more elevated take on metallics, try out these high-shine, velvet pumps. 

$402 (originally $670); net-a-porter.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Giles & Brother 

Embrace the modern choker trend with this open-ended, crystal-adorned stunner. 

$199 (originally $268); intermixonline.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Lanvin

Dress up a winter coat with this multi-colored, felt fedora. 

$469 (originally $790); barneys.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Bloomingdale's

Make a statement in these studded, elbow-length gloves. 

$149 (originally $198); bloomingdales.com

