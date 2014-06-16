9 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Layer Necklaces

Forget everything you once knew about accessorizing. These days, anything goes: mixing metals, experimenting with textiles, layering varied lengths and pairing statements with statements—you get the idea. In fact, the more diverse your necklace combos are, the better.

And the stars know it, too. If you're anything like Miranda Kerr, give into your compulsion to team a gold cut-out statement piece with a long double-wrapped diamond strand (or, a low-maintenance white sequined version for everyday wear). Or, take a style cue from Alessandra Ambrosio who modeled a seriously cool look with a stack of delicate necklaces.

Rules are meant to be broken, so reach for everything your heart desires and pile 'em on. We rounded up and shopped out celebrity-approved inspo to help you get started. Accessories sold separately.