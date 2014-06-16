9 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Layer Necklaces

Forget everything you once knew about accessorizing. These days, anything goes: mixing metals, experimenting with textiles, layering varied lengths and pairing statements with statements—you get the idea. In fact, the more diverse your necklace combos are, the better.

And the stars know it, too. If you're anything like Miranda Kerr, give into your compulsion to team a gold cut-out statement piece with a long double-wrapped diamond strand (or, a low-maintenance white sequined version for everyday wear). Or, take a style cue from Alessandra Ambrosio who modeled a seriously cool look with a stack of delicate necklaces.

Rules are meant to be broken, so reach for everything your heart desires and pile 'em on. We rounded up and shopped out celebrity-approved inspo to help you get started. Accessories sold separately.  

1 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mix Beads With Metal

Miranda Kerr united an unlikely pairing-a gold cut-out statement piece and a long double-wrapped diamond-encrusted strand. While hers were meant for a much more formal affair, make yours for everyday wear with white sequins instead of diamonds. Shop the necklaces with our picks, from top:
Iwona Ludyga Design, $146; iwonaludygadesign.com
Alexis Bittar, $195; shopbop.com
2 of 9 AKM-GSI

Pile On Delicate Pieces

Alessandra Ambrosio is proof that a stack of delicate strands can turn into one statement piece. Experiment with various pendant shapes to add layers of interest. Shop the necklaces, from top:
Hysteric Co., $98; hystericco.com
Psyche Jewelry, $145; psyche-jewelry.com
JewelMint, $30; jewelmint.com
3 of 9 AKM-GSI

Brighten Up With A Bold Layer

Take Zoe Saldana's lead and throw on an extra-long layer of color to give your go-to pendant a boost. Shop the necklaces, from top:
Anthropologie, $38; anthropologie.com
House of Harlow 1960, $75; houseofharlow1960.com
4 of 9 Sharpshooter Images/Splash

Team Fringe With Fringe

Nothing says a statement necklace like two statement necklaces. Bring together two that share one common detailing, which in Jamie Chung's case is fringe. Shop the necklaces, from top:
Dannijo, $488; dannijo.com
Raven + Lily, $88; freepeople.com
5 of 9 TNYF/WENN

Combine a Collar and a Lariat

Two very dissimilar styles work when they're both washed in the same metal. Copy Jessica Alba and layer a collar over a delicate lariat. Shop the necklaces, from top:
Jennifer Zeuner, $286; jenniferzeuner.com
Lola James Jewelry, $125; lolajamesjewelry.com
6 of 9 Bauergriffin

Stack One Atop Another

Got a pendant (initial or otherwise) you never take off? Don't let that deter you from heaping others on. Take Rihanna's fearless approach and disregard necklace lengths altogether. Start stacking! Shop the necklaces, from top:
Gemma Redux, $370; gemmaredux.com
Max amp Chloe, $56; maxandchloe.com
7 of 9 Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMAPRESS

Layer Up On Ladylike Accents

Teaming a demure collar necklace with a pretty pearl pendant can quickly turn a delicate aesthetic into an edgy one. Let Sarah Jessica Parker be your muse and do the same. Shop the necklaces, from top:
Serafina, $62; shopbop.com
See on Parker: Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective, $450; pearlcollective.com
8 of 9 Goodwin/Pablo/FAMEFLYNET PICTURE

Play with Extreme Lengths

Kate Hudson added interest to her everyday nameplate with a super long tasseled necklace. While she stuck to one metal, dare to mix it up with a different shade (we're fans of rose gold). Shop the necklaces, from top:
Sarah Chloe, $129; sarahchloe.com
BaubleBar, $36; baublebar.com
9 of 9 Oraito/Splash News

Rock a Gemstone and Gilded Strands

There's no one quite like Solange Knowles when it comes to fierce fashion. She unapologetically doubled up on two chunky pieces: a three-stone collar and an ornate cross. If that's too busy for your taste, scale back with one stone and gold-plated snake chains. Shop the necklaces, from top:
Kendra Scott, $275; kendrascott.com
Paige Novick, $345; shopbop.com

