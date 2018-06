Star Bright! 9 Celeb-Approved Coats to Stand Out From the Crowd

It's hard to find sartorial inspiration when your mood matches winter's pervading bleakness. But in a sea of black coats, things get old pretty fast.

For guidance, we turned to the stars for genius ways to stand out without resorting to black. Lupita Nyong'o used her plum topper to inject a lush layer of color, unexpectedly combining it with a touch of saffron yellow and pretty pastels for a fresh color-blocked combo. From oversize robe coats to eveningwear pastels to cozy shearling toppers, take a look at all the nine star-approved ways to stand out from the crowd all winter long.

