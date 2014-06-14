7 Outfit-Making Totes to Carry This Summer

Totes aren't new to the scene by any means, but this season's crop of carryalls are a far cry from ordinary. See: the snazzy yet simple bags seen swinging on the arms of A-listers and style-setters alike.

Jessica Alba, for instance, was snapped heading to work in chic black-and-white separates, but it was her vibrant vermillion tote that pushed her look to the next level. From sweet pastels to playful prints, we found the best celebrity-inspired bags, and shopped out the outfits to match.

Whether you're out running errands or brunching with friends, we got the look for you. Let this be your guide to summer street style with these seven star-inspired outfit-making bags.