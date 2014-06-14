7 Outfit-Making Totes to Carry This Summer

Totes aren't new to the scene by any means, but this season's crop of carryalls are a far cry from ordinary. See: the snazzy yet simple bags seen swinging on the arms of A-listers and style-setters alike.

Jessica Alba, for instance, was snapped heading to work in chic black-and-white separates, but it was her vibrant vermillion tote that pushed her look to the next level. From sweet pastels to playful prints, we found the best celebrity-inspired bags, and shopped out the outfits to match.

Whether you're out running errands or brunching with friends, we got the look for you. Let this be your guide to summer street style with these seven star-inspired outfit-making bags.

1 of 7 Lek/INFphoto; Courtesy Photo (4)

For Casual Fridays

Got a more creative workspace, like Jessica Alba's The Honest Company? Add a jolt of color to your black-and-white separates (work prints in for a more playful 'tude) with a vibrant vermilion tote. Shop the look below:
Tote: Michael Michael Kors, $300; michaelkors.com
Top: Dorothy Perkins, $25; dorothyperkins.com
Pants: Oasis, $62; oasis.com
Pumps: Nine West, $79; ninewest.com
2 of 7 Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto; Courtesy Photo (5)

For Running Errands

Tote everything you need for the day in a carryall that perfectly accents your outfit's color palette. In Camilla Belle's case-nautical blue. Shop the look below:
Tote: Clare Vivier, $380; clarevivier.com
Headwrap: Ban.Do, $20; shopbando.com
Polo: Uniqlo, $10; uniqlo.com
Jeans: Current/Elliott, $325; stylebop.com
Flats: Toms, $59; toms.com
3 of 7 Madison McGaw/BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Courtesy Photo (4)

For a Laidback Dinner

Take a cue from model Karlie Kloss and sweeten up an all black look with bag washed in pretty pale pink. Shop the look below:
Tote: Coach, $298; coach.com
Top: Wilfred, $90; aritzia.com
Jeans: DL1961, $178; dl1961.com
Sandals: Dolce Vita, $109; dolcevita.com
4 of 7 Santi/Splash News; Courtesy Photo (5)

For a Fun Brunch Date

Toughen up your look with a tote that boasts a camouflage print and studs. Sustain the aesthetic with distressed jeans, a la Katie Holmes, and offset it with a softer print. Shop the look below:
Tote: Valentino, $1,545; intermixonline.com
Hat: Sole Society, $23; solesociety.com
Top: Zara, $70; zara.com
Jeans: Genetic, $232; geneticdenim.com
Sandals: Loft, $80; loft.com
5 of 7 Broadimage Newswire

For the Office

The key to a sleek (and sensible!) carryall is a structured shape, like Margot Robbie's. But all work and no play makes for an uninspired outfit, so inject a playful print and a tiny hint of glint. Shop the look below:
Tote: Rebecca Minkoff, $255; rebeccaminkoff.com
Top: Equipment, $248; equipmentfr.com
Pants: French Connection, $130; frenchconnection.com
Sandals: Loeffler Randall, $207; loefflerrandall.com
6 of 7 Pacific Coast News; Courtesy Photo (5)

For a Coffee Run

Look to a boxy silhouette to instantly elevate a pair of playful overalls (or shortalls). Olivia Palermo did that and more, also accessorizing with cool studded frames and smoking slippers. Shop the look below:
Tote: Zara, $100; zara.com
Sunglasses: Italia Independent, $247; shopbop.com
Top: Alice + Olivia, $176; aliceandolivia.com
Shortalls: American Eagle, $40; ae.com
Flats: Stubbs amp Wootton for J.Crew, $400; jcrew.com
7 of 7 Freddie Baez/startraksphoto; Courtesy Photo (5)

For School Drop-Offs

A slouchy shopper is the perfect add-on to a quick-and-easy (and still chic) ensemble during the early morning dash to get the kids to school on time. Take a style cue from Sarah Jessica Parker who, as a mother of three, has got the drill down pat. Shop the look below:
Tote: Baggu, $160; baggu.com
Sunglasses: Michael Kors, $126; bergdorfgoodman.com
Sweatshirt: Gap, $32; gap.com
Jeans: J Brand, $218; net-a-porter.com
Flats: Repetto, $259; repetto.com

