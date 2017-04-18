The 7 Key Accessories to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

Elana Zajdman
Apr 18, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

Ready to leave winter far behind and refresh your look? Well, it's time to celebrate because Spring is finally here and warm weather is now upon us. Though you may have pieces from last season that you love or pieces you've hung onto for years, let's get real, there's still something exciting about putting a new spin on your tried and true favorites. Here are a few accessories we love that will give your wardrobe a complete refresh, instantly. 

Classic Sunglass

Christian Dior $595 SHOP NOW
Carry-all Basket Bag

MUUN $250 SHOP NOW
Beaded Pendant Necklace

Jacquie Aiche $3,315 SHOP NOW
Flat Evening Sandal

Valentino $595 SHOP NOW
Gold Hoop Earrings

Bloomingdale's $150 SHOP NOW
Satin Wristlet  For Day or Night 

Trademark $598 SHOP NOW
Espadrille

Castaner $130 SHOP NOW

