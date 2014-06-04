50 Pairs of Chic and Stylish Flat Sandals to Wear with Everything

ImaxTree, Brian Henn/Time Inc Digital Studios (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 04, 2014 @ 12:46 pm

In case you have yet to receive this season's style MO: flats are it. They are to be worn with everything (yes, really) and are as stylish as ever.

Perhaps we can trace the root of this trend back to when Karl Lagerfeld teamed sneakers with every look for his Chanel spring 2014 couture collection. Since then designers like Derek Lam have lowered the heel height on gladiator-like sandals, Max Osterweis of Suno showed two-toned slip-ons, Isabel Marant reinvented Birkenstocks, and Valentino designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli sent flat, embellished T-strap sandals down their spring runway.

From left: Isabel Marant, Valentino, Derek Lam, and Suno.So far, the trend has proved to have staying power: Numerous designers, including some more affordable brands, have embraced the easy silhouette. So now it's your turn.

First things first, who can argue with flats? They're as comfortable as can be, and just as stylish too. Forget the old taboo that says flats are too casual and evoke a dressed-down look. To deter that mood, look for a flat sandal with a special detail like embellishments or a metallic sheen. If you want to keep in tune with the sporty look that's having a moment, seek out a slide style with clean lines and ridged soles.

Whether you're looking for something embellished, metallic, sporty, or neutral, we've got you covered. Click through the gallery, and start leaving your heels at home. Don't worry, they'll be back. But for now, enjoy!

1 of 50 Courtesy

Mayiet

$650; net-a-porter.com
2 of 50 Courtesy

Tibi

$165; tibi.com
3 of 50 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

$250; katespade.com
4 of 50 Courtesy

Asos Collection

$53; asos.com
5 of 50 Courtesy

Vince

$150; shopbop.com
6 of 50 Courtesy

Zara

$50; zara.com
7 of 50 Courtesy

Old Navy

$20; oldnavy.com
8 of 50 Courtesy

Nicholas Kirkwood

$650; ssense.com
9 of 50 Courtesy

Everlane

$98; everlane.com
10 of 50 Courtesy

Acne Studios

$390; shopbop.com
11 of 50 Courtesy

Proenza Schouler

$695; ssense.com
12 of 50 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$275; toryburch.com
13 of 50 Courtesy

Joie

$150; shopbop.com
14 of 50 Courtesy

Chloé

$845; neimanmarcus.com
15 of 50 Courtesy

Antik Batik

$255; shopbop.com
16 of 50 Courtesy

Oasis

$46; oasis.com
17 of 50 Courtesy

10 Crosby Derek Lam

$225; saksfifthavenue.com
18 of 50 Courtesy

Madewell

$60; madewell.com
19 of 50 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

$198; shopbop.com
20 of 50 Courtesy

Lanvin

$590; net-a-porter.com
21 of 50 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall

$225; piperlime.com
22 of 50 Courtesy

Forever 21

$20; forever21.com
23 of 50 Courtesy

Zara

$60; zara.com
24 of 50 Courtesy

Sophia Webster

$195; bergdorfgoodman.com
25 of 50 Courtesy

Charles & Keith

$59; charleskeith.com
26 of 50 Courtesy

Asos Collection

$48; asos.com
27 of 50 Courtesy

Laidback London

$98; anthropologie.com
28 of 50 Courtesy

Topshop

$35; topshop.com
29 of 50 Courtesy

Cocobelle

$110; piperlime.com
30 of 50 Courtesy

Nanette Lepore

$328; shopbop.com
31 of 50 Courtesy

Schutz

$200; schutz.com
32 of 50 Courtesy

K. Jacques

$255; shopbop.com
33 of 50 Courtesy

ShoeMint

$70; shoemint.com
34 of 50 Courtesy

Cole Haan

$128; colehaan.com
35 of 50 Courtesy

Asos Collection

$34; asos.com
36 of 50 Courtesy

Aldo

$50; aldoshoes.com
37 of 50 Courtesy

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

$250; nordstrom.com
38 of 50 Courtesy

ShoeMint

$70; shoemint.com
39 of 50 Courtesy

Miista

$178; anthropologie.com
40 of 50 Courtesy

Tibi

$295; tibi.com
41 of 50 Courtesy

Shoesissima

$124; asos.com
42 of 50 Courtesy

All Saints

$178; allsaints.com
43 of 50 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret

$88; victoriassecret.com
44 of 50 Courtesy

Chinese Laundry

$60; chineselaundry.com
45 of 50 Courtesy

Lulu's

$21; lulus.com
46 of 50 Courtesy

Sol Sana

$90; nordstrom.com
47 of 50 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$288; shopbop.com
48 of 50 Courtesy

Isapera

$155; shopbop.com
49 of 50 Courtesy

ShoeDazzle

$40; shoedazzle.com
50 of 50 Courtesy

Collection PRIVÉE?

$375; intermixonline.com

