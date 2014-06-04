50 Pairs of Chic and Stylish Flat Sandals to Wear with Everything

In case you have yet to receive this season's style MO: flats are it. They are to be worn with everything (yes, really) and are as stylish as ever.

Perhaps we can trace the root of this trend back to when Karl Lagerfeld teamed sneakers with every look for his Chanel spring 2014 couture collection. Since then designers like Derek Lam have lowered the heel height on gladiator-like sandals, Max Osterweis of Suno showed two-toned slip-ons, Isabel Marant reinvented Birkenstocks, and Valentino designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli sent flat, embellished T-strap sandals down their spring runway.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From left: Isabel Marant, Valentino, Derek Lam, and Suno.So far, the trend has proved to have staying power: Numerous designers, including some more affordable brands, have embraced the easy silhouette. So now it's your turn.

First things first, who can argue with flats? They're as comfortable as can be, and just as stylish too. Forget the old taboo that says flats are too casual and evoke a dressed-down look. To deter that mood, look for a flat sandal with a special detail like embellishments or a metallic sheen. If you want to keep in tune with the sporty look that's having a moment, seek out a slide style with clean lines and ridged soles.

Whether you're looking for something embellished, metallic, sporty, or neutral, we've got you covered. Click through the gallery, and start leaving your heels at home. Don't worry, they'll be back. But for now, enjoy!