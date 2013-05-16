5 Trends To Try Now

Shop the Look (from top) Acrylic with glitter, Kotur, $395; koturltd.com. Acetate, Quay Eyewear Australia, $40; quayeyeware.com.au. Metal with lacquer and crystal, Dior, $2,900; 800-929-3467. PVC, leather, wood and lucite, Givenchy By Riccardo Tisci, $2,950; barneys.com for stores. Acrylic, Thale Blanc, $90 each; thaleblanc.com.
Joel Stans
Cubic
Consider these beauties true works of art.
Shop the Look (from top) Silk-jersey gloves, Hermes, $235; hermes.com for stores. Acetate sunglasses, Cutler and Gross, $575; cutlerandgross.com. Polyester crepe pumps, Nine West, $69; ninewest.com for stores. Leather bag, Fendi, $2,190; fendi.com for stores. Enamel and gold-toned metal bangles, Tinley Road, $34 each; piperlime.com.
Joel Stans
Raffia
Travel to the islands (without leaving home).
Shop the Look (from top) Raffia and leather sandals, Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com for stores. Raffia and wood necklace, R.J. Graziano, $65; rjgraziano.com. Raffia and leather tote, Dolce & Gabbana, $1,395; dolcegabbana.com for stores. Raffia and cotton-rayon fedora, Albertus Swanepoel, $200; albertuswanepoel.com for stores.
Joel Stans
Chains
These tough details add edge to any ensemble.
Shop the Look (from top) Polyurethane belt, Topshop, $28; topshop.com. Metallic leather purse, Jimmy Choo, $1,495; jimmychoo.com for stores (beginning March). Plastic sunglasses, A-Morir, $280; a-morir.com. Lambskin gloves, Chanel, $875; 800-550-0005. Suede peep-toes, Diane Von Furstenberg, $350; dvf.com for stores.
Joel Stans
Mod
Take a trip back with these graphic extras.
Shop the Look (from top) Plastic sunglasses, Eyebobs By Iris Apfel, $99; eyebobs.com. Bubuck sandals, Schutz, $295; 212-257-4366. Leather bag, Michael Kors, $1,195; michaelkors.com for stores. Enamel and silver-toned cuff, Sportmax, $530; 212-674-1817 (beginning mid-March).
Joel Stans
Clear
Clearly, these accessories can't be missed!
