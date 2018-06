Must-Have Summertime Shoe: Espadrilles! Click to Shop Our 25 Favorites

There’s no better way to officially kick off beach season than with a fresh pair of espadrilles. Although they’re often considered simple casual footwear, these warm-weather staples have evolved, giving women comfort AND stylish appeal. From denim to tie-dye, we’ve found a style for every walk of life.

Choose your favorite silhouette and pair them with any spring trend for an easy breezy summer look. Shop 25 pairs of chic and stylish espadrilles.

—Lauren Ciaccia