Hot Sneakers: 21 Cool Kicks from Nike, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and More

Courtesy (4)
Dana Avidan Cohn
Apr 17, 2014 @ 8:23 am

The sneaker is now officially a fashion category for footwear (hooray), so you should plan to add one to your shoe closet just as you would a new heel or sandal.

There is, however, one decision to be made, and that's which kind to snatch up. Would a more athletic-looking trainer suite your style best, or would something a tad more minimal be a better fit? The sportier version is a little trickier to style but works well with clean separates like a cropped skinny pant and boxy cotton shirt. The slide can be treated like a flat and looks best with pleated skirts and more feminine separates.

If you can't decide, don't worry, there may be a way to add both! Since traditional sneakers brands are adding street wear styles, the prices can be very pleasing. The easiest intro is, of course, to start with black, grey or white sneakers. They look fresh when mixed with unexpected pairs like a colorless pastel coat, button front shirt, and graphic print full skirt. The overall feeling should be sporty, but not gym attire - definitely skip the stretch pants.

Remember to keep the rest of your accessories looking styled by adding a great pair of shades, a stud earring, and a structured bag. Mixing trendy items with your investment pieces is always a good formula to follow.

Ready to give this trend a go? Shop our favorite 25 pairs of chic sneaks.

1 of 21 Courtesy

Kenzo

Leather and canvas, $317; kenzo.com
2 of 21 Courtesy

Hogan

Leather and suede, $372; farfetch.com
3 of 21 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Patent leather and neoprene, $160; net-a-porter.com
4 of 21 Courtesy

Givenchy

Leather, $650; barneys.com
5 of 21 Courtesy

Vince

Snakeskin and rubber, $195; piperlime.com
6 of 21 Courtesy

Nike

Suede and mesh, $75; jcrew.com
7 of 21 Courtesy

ASH

Leather, $150; intermixonline.com
8 of 21 Courtesy

Adidas

Leather and nylon, $75; piperlime.com
9 of 21 Courtesy

Vagabond

Leather, cotton, and EVA, $100; urbanoutfitters.com
10 of 21 Courtesy

Superga

Printed fabric, $70; shopbop.com
11 of 21 Courtesy

Acne Studios

Calf leather, $420; acnestudios.com
12 of 21 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

Organic cotton, $490; farfetch.com
13 of 21 Courtesy

Rachel Zoe

Kidskin, $175; shopbop.com
14 of 21 Courtesy

Shoes Like Pottery X Steven Alan

Canvas and rubber, $165; stevenalan.com
15 of 21 Courtesy

Nike

Leather, $55; jcrew.com
16 of 21 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl

Canvas, leather, and rubber, $385; net-a-porter.com
17 of 21 Courtesy

Karl Lagerfeld

Leather, suede, and mesh, $360; net-a-porter.com
18 of 21 Courtesy

Asics

Nylon, suede, and rubber, $75; urbanoutfitters.com
19 of 21 Courtesy

Converse

Textile and rubber, $113; mytheresa.com
20 of 21 Courtesy

MM6 Maison Martin Margiela

Leather with holographic panels, $395; thedreslyn.com
21 of 21 Courtesy

ASH

Leather, $330; topshop.com

