39 Chic Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights

Whenever winter rolls around, celebrities exhibit superhero immunity to the cold, baring legs, midriff, and arms in the midst of a white-out. And we get it—tights, as essential as they are to cold-proofing your look, sometimes just don't go with an outfit (even InStyle editors condone tightlessness for as long as possible).

But there are those few rare moments when stars prove that they're, well, just like us—when the thought of naked legs in the dead of winter seems crazy-absurd. We went ahead and rounded up all of the times our favorite A-listers made tights something to be desired, both on and off the red carpet.

Selena Gomez, for one, completed her two-tone ribbed sweater dress with a black opaque pair that she gamely styled with open-toe sandals, while Emma Roberts added flair to her little red dress with sheer Wolford hose (etched with lines at the ankle, no less) and leopard-print Coach booties.

Ahead, browse through all the celebrity looks from this winter (and last year) that will have you saying yes to tights.