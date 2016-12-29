The Accessories Celebs Made Famous in 2016—and Where to Buy Them!

Gigi who? You're about to stand among the stars with these must-have accessories trends from 2016. This past year, we saw many celebs, from Kendall Jenner to Kate Middleton, experiment with fashion—and we're about to follow suit.

With the New Year upon us, now's the time to really go for it in the fashion department. That means, we aren’t just imitating celeb style. No, we’re tracking down the exact make and model of some the best pieces celebs wore this year.

And so, while many of us will happily kiss 2016 goodbye, there are a few accessories trends we're totally bringing with us into the New Year. From Gigi Hadid's favorite handbag, to Emma Roberts's thigh-high boots, and Jessica Alba's favorite carry-on bag, keep scrolling for where to buy and how to style this year's hottest accessories.

1 of 28 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Gigi Hadid in Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses

Shop more styles from Le Specs.

available at lespecs.com $119 SHOP NOW
2 of 28 Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Courtesy

Zendaya wearing a John Hardy bracelet

available at neimanmarcus.com $3,300 SHOP NOW
3 of 28 Raymond Hall/GC Images; Courtesy

Alison Brie carrying a Tory Burch bag

available at bloomingdales.com $650 SHOP NOW
4 of 28 Getty; Courtesy

Emily Ratajkowski with a Bobble water bottle

available at waterbobble.com $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 28 Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage; Courtesy

Duchess of Cambridge in Falke pantyhose

available at barenecessities.com $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 28 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Jessica Alba with LOMS luggage

available at amazon.com $695 SHOP NOW
7 of 28 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Jamie Chung in Karen Walker Eyewear sunglasses

available at nordstrom.com $365 SHOP NOW
8 of 28 James Devaney/GC Images; Courtesy

Beyoncé in Saint Laurent sandals

available at matchesfashion.com $556 SHOP NOW
9 of 28 Splash News; Courtesy

Amal Clooney carrying an Altuzarra bag

available at barneys.com $2,995 SHOP NOW
10 of 28 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Bella Hadid in Dear Frances booties

available at shopbop.com $650 SHOP NOW
11 of 28 WENN.com; Courtesy

Elle Fanning in Dior sunglasses

available at neimanmarcus.com $555 SHOP NOW
12 of 28 Raymond Hall/GC Images; Courtesy

Gigi Hadid carrying a Mansur Gavriel bag

available at net-a-porter.com $750 SHOP NOW
13 of 28 Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images; Courtesy

Victoria Justice in sam Edelman pumps

available at shopbop.com $91 SHOP NOW
14 of 28 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Courtesy

Julianne Hough in FitBit Alta with blush pink leather band

available at nordstrom.com FitBit Alta $130 and leather band $60 SHOP NOW
15 of 28 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Emma Roberts carrying a Dior bag

available at dior.com $2,950 SHOP NOW
16 of 28 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Kelly Rowland in Hat Attack hat

available at hatattack.com $100 SHOP NOW
17 of 28 Neil Mockford/GC Images; Courtesy

Lady Gaga in Ray-Ban sunglasses

available at ray-ban.com $150 SHOP NOW
18 of 28 Jun Sato/GC Images; Courtesy

Donni Charm in Donni Charm scarf

available at barneys.com $290 SHOP NOW
19 of 28 Jacopo Raule/GC Images; Courtesy

Willow Smith in Chanel sunglasses

available at chanel.com $405 SHOP NOW
20 of 28 FameFlynet; Courtesy

Lea Michele carrying an Elizabeth and James tote

available at neimanmarcus.com $445 SHOP NOW
21 of 28 Mike Pont/WireImage; Courtesy

Kristen Stewart with Chanel watch

For other similar styles, visit shopbop.com.

available at chanel.com $23,200 SHOP NOW
22 of 28 Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Courtesy

Michelle Monaghan in Aldo pumps

available at zappos.com $90 SHOP NOW
23 of 28 Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; Courtesy

Olivia Palermo in Adornmonde chocker

available at adornmonde.com $96 SHOP NOW
24 of 28 Raymond Hall/GC Images; Courtesy

Rihanna in Timberland boots

available at macys.com $170 SHOP NOW
25 of 28 Jose Perez/startraksphoto.com; Courtesy

Naomi Watts in Shauns sunglasses

available at shaunscalifornia.com $295 SHOP NOW
26 of 28 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Courtesy

Emma Roberts in Stuart Weitzman boots

available at zappos.com $718 SHOP NOW
27 of 28 James Devaney/GC Images; Courtesy

Rita Ora in Gianvito Rossi sandals

available at net-a-porter.com $815 SHOP NOW
28 of 28 AKM-GSI

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Jimmy Choo sunglasses

available at bloomingdales.com $460 SHOP NOW

