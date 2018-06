20 Non-Cheesy Red, White and Blue Accessories

It’s time to break out your most festive American gear, but this Fourth of July, let’s forget the patriotic leis and hula skirts and go for something a bit chicer. I’ll be honest there is something extremely entertaining about those, well tacky, accessories (hello sequin Uncle Sam top hat), but this holiday shop our more stylish red, white and blue accessory picks to complete your perfect festive look.

