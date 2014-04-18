19 Standout Jewelry Pieces to Wear to Coachella—and Beyond

The second go-around of Coachella is here, and judging by last weekend's festival styles, statement accessories will continue to dominate the grounds. For every pair of microscopic denim cut-offs or itty-bitty tee, there was a lavishly beaded Bohemian-inspired necklace or an arm-party stack of bangles. Needless to say, jewelry is key to rounding out an on-point Coachella look. That's why we scouted for standout festival-appropriate pieces, including neon threaded strands, decadent ear cuffs, and even a spike-accented body chain.

Even if Coachella isn't your thing, these stunning add-ons work for any music fest, outdoor event, weekend hang-out—or any summer social scene, really. Integrate these 19 beauties into your accessory rotation and start piling 'em on.