19 Standout Jewelry Pieces to Wear to Coachella—and Beyond

Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Apr 18, 2014 @ 4:12 pm

The second go-around of Coachella is here, and judging by last weekend's festival styles, statement accessories will continue to dominate the grounds. For every pair of microscopic denim cut-offs or itty-bitty tee, there was a lavishly beaded Bohemian-inspired necklace or an arm-party stack of bangles. Needless to say, jewelry is key to rounding out an on-point Coachella look. That's why we scouted for standout festival-appropriate pieces, including neon threaded strands, decadent ear cuffs, and even a spike-accented body chain.

Even if Coachella isn't your thing, these stunning add-ons work for any music fest, outdoor event, weekend hang-out—or any summer social scene, really. Integrate these 19 beauties into your accessory rotation and start piling 'em on.

1 of 19 Courtesy

Lionette by Noa Sade Earrings

$378; lionetteny.com
2 of 19 Courtesy

Hysteric Co. Evil Eye Bangle

$128; hystericco.com
3 of 19 Courtesy

BaubleBar Colorblock Thread Strands

$38; baublebar.com
4 of 19 Courtesy

Delilah Accessories Ear Cuff

$20; delilahaccessories.com
5 of 19 Courtesy

Shashi Bracelet

$22; shashi.bigcartel.com
6 of 19 Courtesy

Luv AJ Spike Bodychain

$88; luvaj.com
7 of 19 Courtesy

Sequence Knot Bracelets

$44 each; shoplatitude.com
8 of 19 Courtesy

Hadria Earrings

$110; hadrianyc.com
9 of 19 Courtesy

Citizen Mod Bib Necklace

$25; citizenmod.com
10 of 19 Courtesy

Threadsence Ring

$14; threadsence.com
11 of 19 Courtesy

Zara Necklace

$30; zara.com
12 of 19 Courtesy

Dannijo Ring

$245; dannijo.com
13 of 19 Courtesy

Mr. Kate Necklace

$89; mrkate.com
14 of 19 Courtesy

Momo's March Ring

$108; anthropologie.com
15 of 19 Courtesy

Cameo Nouveau Necklace

$88; cameonouveau.com
16 of 19 Courtesy

The 2Bandits Ring Set

$68; the2bandits.com
17 of 19 Courtesy

Kris Nations Bracelet

$75; krisnations.com
18 of 19 Courtesy

Iwona Ludyga Design Necklace

$259; iwonaludygadesign.com
19 of 19 Courtesy

Lily Rain Earrings

$18; lilyrain.com

