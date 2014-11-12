Made for Walkin'! Shop 18 Insanely Chic Over-the-Knee Boots

Thanks to our guide to the best ankle boots around (grouped by heel height, too), we've got booties covered. So we shifted gears and stepped up our boot search to track down the chicest over-the-knee boots that range from moto styles to Western-inspired.

RELATED: Shop the 35 Best Ankle Boots to Step Into (and At Every Heel Height)

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We gravitated toward versatile, timeless pairs, like Michael Michael Kors's "Regina" suede boots in caramel brown (above, left)—Reese Witherspoon is already a fan—and Sigerson Morrison's elegant gray riding boots with a stacked mid-heel (above, center). And we fell hard for these easy rider Marc by Marc Jacobs boots with cool quilted knee panels (above, right). We also found others that boast special detailing, including luxe gilded accents, tough asymmetric zippers, and gold buttons that run along each side.

Instantly elevate a pair of thigh-highs with a sleek sheath for the office or ground them with skinnies and a flannel for casual weekend outings. Essentially, these 18 finds are good for the entire winter and beyond.

PHOTOS: 18 Insanely Chic Over-the-Knee Boots