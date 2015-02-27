16 Great Bag-and-Shoe Combos

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Boutique 9 Sandals & Binetti Tote
BAG
Cotton canvas tote, Binetti, $230; buy online now at anthropologie.com.

SHOES
Patent leather sandals, Boutique 9, $139; buy online now at piperlime.com.

BAG
Leather bag, Tory Burch, $395; buy online now at jildor.com.

SHOES
Leather and cork sandals, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $355; buy online now at farfetch.com.
15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them)
BAG
Straw and linen bag, Rebecca Minkoff, $335; visit rebeccaminkoff.com for stores.

SHOES
Leather sandals, Colin Stuart, $78; call 800-888-8200.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Marni Sandals & Coach Bag
BAG
Leather bag, Coach, $648; buy online now at coach.com.

SHOES
Patent leather and wood sandals, Marni, $735; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them),Castaner Sandals & J. Crew Tote
BAG
Straw and silk organza tote, J. Crew, $68; buy online now at jcrew.com.

SHOES
Cork and leather sandals, Castaner, $198; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Ash Sandals & Longchamp Tote
BAG
Canvas tote, Longchamp, $340; buy online now at bloomingdales.com.

SHOES
Leather and wood sandals, Ash, $222; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Banana Republic Sandals & See by Chloe Tote
BAG
Cotton tote, See by Chloe, $110; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.

SHOES
Leather sandals, Banana Republic, $160; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them),Steve by Steve Madden Sandals & Badgley Mischka Purse
BAG
Leather bag, Badgley Mischka, $295; call 718-375-2000.

SHOES
Leather sequined sandals, Steve by Steve Madden, $147; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Jimmy Choo Sandals & Jerome Dreyfuss Bag
BAG
Suede bag, Jerome Dreyfuss, $700; call 310-657-5469.

SHOES
Beaded suede sandals, Mia, $59; call 866-642-0809.
15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Bally Sandals & Mulberry Tote
BAG
Leather tote, Mulberry, $1,295; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.

SHOES
Suede leather and cork, Bally, $450; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them),Bo'em Sandals & Bottega Veneta Tote
BAG
Canvas and leather tote, Bottega Veneta, $960; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

SHOES
Leather, agate, pearl, metallic sandals, Bo'em, $225; buy online now at vivre.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them),
BAG
Canvas bag, Echo, $78; buy online now at echodesign.com.

SHOES
Leather and rope sandals, Christian Louboutin, $495; buy online now at saksfifthavenue.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Katia Lombardo Sandals & Boden Clutch
BAG
Silk clutch, Boden, $128; buy online now at bodenusa.com.

SHOES
Python print sandals, Katia Lombardo, $527; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them),Ciao Bella Rae Sandals & Anya Hindmarch Clutch
BAG
Straw, raffia and stone clutch, Anya Hindmarch, $365; buy online now at vivre.com.

SHOES
Leather sandals, Bella Rae, $89; buy online now at piperlime.com .

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them), Kors by Michael Kors Sandals & Monya Clutch
BAG
Satin clutch, Monya, $125; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.

SHOES
Patent leather sandals, Michael Kors, $231; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.

15 Fun Bags (And the Shoes to Wear With Them),Charles by Charles David Sandals & Kotur Clutch
BAG
Rattan, jade and tiger eye clutch, Kotur, $311; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.

SHOES
Leather and wood sandals, Charles by Charles David, $110; buy online now at piperlime.com.

