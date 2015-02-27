16 Great Bag-and-Shoe Combos

Courtesy of Chic Downtown; Courtesy of Piperlime.com

BAG

Cotton canvas tote, Binetti, $230; buy online now at



SHOES

Patent leather sandals, Boutique 9, $139; buy online now at piperlime.com.



2 of 16 Courtesy of Marc Jacobs; Time Inc. Digital Studio

BAG

Leather bag, Tory Burch, $395; buy online now at jildor.com.



SHOES

Leather and cork sandals, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $355; buy online now at farfetch.com.

3 of 16 Time Inc. Digital Studio

BAG

Straw and linen bag, Rebecca Minkoff, $335; visit



SHOES

Leather sandals, Colin Stuart, $78; call 800-888-8200.



4 of 16 Courtesy of Netaporter.com; Courtesy of Coach

BAG

Leather bag, Coach, $648; buy online now at



SHOES

Patent leather and wood sandals, Marni, $735; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.



5 of 16 Courtesy of Jcrew.com; Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

BAG

Straw and silk organza tote, J. Crew, $68; buy online now at jcrew.com.



SHOES

Cork and leather sandals, Castaner, $198; buy online now at



6 of 16 Courtesy of Bloomingdales.com; Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

BAG

Canvas tote, Longchamp, $340; buy online now at



SHOES

Leather and wood sandals, Ash, $222; buy online now at



7 of 16 Courtesy of Banana Republic; Courtesy of Chloe

BAG

Cotton tote, See by Chloe, $110; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.



SHOES

Leather sandals, Banana Republic, $160; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.





8 of 16 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

BAG

Leather bag, Badgley Mischka, $295; call 718-375-2000.



SHOES

9 of 16 Time Inc. Digital Studio

BAG

Suede bag, Jerome Dreyfuss, $700; call 310-657-5469.



SHOES

Beaded suede sandals, Mia, $59; call 866-642-0809.

10 of 16 Courtesy of Netaporter.com; Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

BAG

Leather tote, Mulberry, $1,295; buy online now at



SHOES

Suede leather and cork, Bally, $450; buy online now at



11 of 16 Courtesy of Netaporter.com; Courtesy of Vivre.com

BAG

Canvas and leather tote, Bottega Veneta, $960; buy online now at



SHOES

Leather, agate, pearl, metallic sandals, Bo'em, $225; buy online now at vivre.com.



12 of 16 Courtesy of Saks; Time Inc. Digital Studio

BAG

Canvas bag, Echo, $78; buy online now at



SHOES

Leather and rope sandals, Christian Louboutin, $495; buy online now at



13 of 16 Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com; Courtesy of Boden

BAG

Silk clutch, Boden, $128; buy online now at



SHOES

Python print sandals, Katia Lombardo, $527; buy online now at



14 of 16 Courtesy of Piperlime.com; Courtesy of Vivre

BAG

Straw, raffia and stone clutch, Anya Hindmarch, $365; buy online now at



SHOES

Leather sandals, Bella Rae, $89; buy online now at



15 of 16 Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com; Courtesy of Chic Downton

BAG

Satin clutch, Monya, $125; buy online now at



SHOES

Patent leather sandals, Michael Kors, $231; buy online now at



