The Least Saccharine Pastel Bags To Shop For Spring

Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Apr 02, 2015 @ 10:30 am

As spring rolls in (however slowly), there are few things as exciting as retiring your big black bag in favor of a sugary alternative. Pastel accessories are an easy way to transition your look into spring because, let's face it, at the start of the season, the weather doesn't exactly accommodate LWDs and strappy sandals. A petal pink or buttercup-colored handbag will infuse your look with just the right amount of charm.

When shopping for a pastel bag, keep in mind that structure is key. Because the tones are so sweet, you want to find a sturdy, streamlined style to balance it out. Another way to juxtapose and add some edge to the style is to look for one with statement metal hardware, like bold zippers or statement grommets. Ahead, you'll find pastel handbags suit for every taste and price point.

PHOTOS: Shop 12 Pretty Pastel Handbags

1 of 10 Courtesy

Zara Bucket Bag

$40 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Target Crossbody Bag

$20 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop Beaded Crossbody

$50 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Simon Miller Ring Bucket Bag

$590 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Pixie Mood Tote Bag

$58 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Nico Giani Bucket Bag

$370 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Mansur Gavriel Bucket Clutch

$395 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Cos Suede Shoulder Bag

$135 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Roksanda Cardholder

$250 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade Top Handle Bag

$298 SHOP NOW

