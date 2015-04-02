The Least Saccharine Pastel Bags To Shop For Spring

As spring rolls in (however slowly), there are few things as exciting as retiring your big black bag in favor of a sugary alternative. Pastel accessories are an easy way to transition your look into spring because, let's face it, at the start of the season, the weather doesn't exactly accommodate LWDs and strappy sandals. A petal pink or buttercup-colored handbag will infuse your look with just the right amount of charm.

RELATED: 10 Fresh Pairs of White Sneakers to Wear Instead of Your Stan Smiths

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

When shopping for a pastel bag, keep in mind that structure is key. Because the tones are so sweet, you want to find a sturdy, streamlined style to balance it out. Another way to juxtapose and add some edge to the style is to look for one with statement metal hardware, like bold zippers or statement grommets. Ahead, you'll find pastel handbags suit for every taste and price point.

PHOTOS: Shop 12 Pretty Pastel Handbags