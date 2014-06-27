10 Stylish, Flat Espadrilles to Wear All Summer Long

Flats don't always translate to a dressed-down look. These stylish espadrilles can compete with the fanciest of them all.

Blends of sequins, python print, or lace with jute rope and canvas equal practicality and style. You're thinking sign me up, right? We gathered the most look-at-me pairs of espadrilles to make your weekend summer travels effortlessly chic. Click here to shop the looks!

