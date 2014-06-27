10 Stylish, Flat Espadrilles to Wear All Summer Long

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 27, 2014 @ 8:14 am

Flats don't always translate to a dressed-down look. These stylish espadrilles can compete with the fanciest of them all.

Blends of sequins, python print, or lace with jute rope and canvas equal practicality and style. You're thinking sign me up, right? We gathered the most look-at-me pairs of espadrilles to make your weekend summer travels effortlessly chic. Click here to shop the looks!

For more features like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Jimmy Choo

$425; jimmychoo.com for stores
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$185; toryburch.com
3 of 10 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

$175; rebeccaminkoff.com
4 of 10 Courtesy

Soludos

$43; soludos.com
5 of 10 Courtesy

Sandro

$340; sandro-paris.com
6 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

$25; hm.com
7 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

$395; oscardelarenta.com
8 of 10 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin

$445; at Christian Louboutin, 212-255-1910
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sam Edelman

$70; samedelman.com
10 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

$70; zara.com

