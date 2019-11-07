2005's Random, Mid-Section Belt Trend Is Back — At Least According to This Charlie's Angels Star

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We always knew the new Charlie's Angels movie would make us feel nostalgic for the aughts, bringing back memories of the franchise that starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. But we didn't exactly expect to be reminded of throwback trends from that era, like the bubble skirt or — as displayed by actress Ella Balinska — the random, mid-section belt.

Balinska, who plays one of the Angels, Jane Kano, in the reboot, fully made us gasp when she attended a photo call in New York City. As she posed in a satin pink set with black, mid-calf combat boots, we noticed that the star also wore a thick, black belt around her waist. It immediately gave us flashbacks to 2005, AKA the days when all of our shirts — regardless of any need to be cinched — were paired with a belt. It was confusing time for fashion. And now, Balinska (or perhaps her stylist, Jason Bolden), is bringing back this curious trend.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We might be down, considering how well Balinska is owning it. She's got a pouf hairstyle going on and everything, so clearly, she's fully committed. Still, it's only right to remind you of how it looked way back when, this way you can proceed with caution. We're take a trip down fashion's memory lane — no belt loops required.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling was on top of the trends in 2005, not only securing her tank top with a braided belt, but completing her look with large drop earrings and metallic thong sandals.

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

If Keira Knightley's denim capri pants didn't provide a clue on the year, that big-buckle black belt will.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/WireImage

Yes, that's a cropped tank top that Christina Milian belted. We totally did that, too.

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage for William Rast

Hayden Panettiere possibly thought her turtleneck deserved a little flair. Mid-section belt to the rescue!