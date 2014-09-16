Accessories That Will Make Your Fall Looks Sparkle
InStyle.com
Sep 16, 2014 @ 11:40 am
Show Your Colors
Bright colors are no longer reserved just for summer. This fall reach for your favorite bold pieces and layer them on. This Stardust fuchsia bracelet punches up any look.
Sara Singh
Sheer Delight
Give onlookers one more reason to do a double take to your sexy sheer attire by adding some metallic touches like this Swarovski Bolt rose gold bangle. The perfect way to shine.
Sara Singh
Night Moves
Sometimes all we need is a good night out. A chunky fall knit, paired with a classic red lip and adorned with a statement Pebble ring will make a lasting impression.
Sara Singh
The Classic Edge
Each season we try and find “the new black”, when in reality we all know nothing can compare. So apply a perfect black winged eyeliner, put on your favorite black pieces and embrace the classic. This Bound leather bracelet by Swarovski adds the perfect modern touch.
Sara Singh
Animal Instinct
Some days we wake up and there’s only way to describe our mood: fierce. Instead of trying to hide it, this fall is all about exposing it with your favorite animal prints. But don’t stop there, a bold pink lip and sparkling gold earrings, like the Bolt, never hurt anyone.
Sara Singh
Shape it Up
We couldn’t be happier to see a 60’s revival this fall. Break out that blue eyeliner (yes, we just said that), throw on a mini and layer it with a geometric piece like this Swarovski Bolt crystal pendant.
Sara Singh
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Sara Singh
Show Your Colors
Bright colors are no longer reserved just for summer. This fall reach for your favorite bold pieces and layer them on. This Stardust fuchsia bracelet punches up any look.
Advertisement
2 of 6Sara Singh
Sheer Delight
Give onlookers one more reason to do a double take to your sexy sheer attire by adding some metallic touches like this Swarovski Bolt rose gold bangle. The perfect way to shine.
3 of 6Sara Singh
Night Moves
Sometimes all we need is a good night out. A chunky fall knit, paired with a classic red lip and adorned with a statement Pebble ring will make a lasting impression.
Advertisement
4 of 6Sara Singh
The Classic Edge
Each season we try and find “the new black”, when in reality we all know nothing can compare. So apply a perfect black winged eyeliner, put on your favorite black pieces and embrace the classic. This Bound leather bracelet by Swarovski adds the perfect modern touch.
Advertisement
5 of 6Sara Singh
Animal Instinct
Some days we wake up and there’s only way to describe our mood: fierce. Instead of trying to hide it, this fall is all about exposing it with your favorite animal prints. But don’t stop there, a bold pink lip and sparkling gold earrings, like the Bolt, never hurt anyone.
Advertisement
6 of 6Sara Singh
Shape it Up
We couldn’t be happier to see a 60’s revival this fall. Break out that blue eyeliner (yes, we just said that), throw on a mini and layer it with a geometric piece like this Swarovski Bolt crystal pendant.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.