Accessories That Will Make Your Fall Looks Sparkle

Sep 16, 2014
Swarovski fall collection
Show Your Colors
Bright colors are no longer reserved just for summer. This fall reach for your favorite bold pieces and layer them on. This Stardust fuchsia bracelet punches up any look.
Sara Singh
Swarovski fall collection
Sheer Delight
Give onlookers one more reason to do a double take to your sexy sheer attire by adding some metallic touches like this Swarovski Bolt rose gold bangle. The perfect way to shine.
Sara Singh
Swarovski fall collection
Night Moves
Sometimes all we need is a good night out. A chunky fall knit, paired with a classic red lip and adorned with a statement Pebble ring will make a lasting impression.
Sara Singh
Swarovski fall collection
The Classic Edge
Each season we try and find “the new black”, when in reality we all know nothing can compare. So apply a perfect black winged eyeliner, put on your favorite black pieces and embrace the classic. This Bound leather bracelet by Swarovski adds the perfect modern touch.
Sara Singh
Swarovski fall collection
Animal Instinct
Some days we wake up and there’s only way to describe our mood: fierce. Instead of trying to hide it, this fall is all about exposing it with your favorite animal prints. But don’t stop there, a bold pink lip and sparkling gold earrings, like the Bolt, never hurt anyone.
Sara Singh
Swarovski fall collection
Shape it Up
We couldn’t be happier to see a 60’s revival this fall. Break out that blue eyeliner (yes, we just said that), throw on a mini and layer it with a geometric piece like this Swarovski Bolt crystal pendant.
Sara Singh
