Accessories Report

The trends this season range from pretty and jeweled to edgy and studded, but there's no divide between how chic these accessories look. Whether it's Jason Wu's killer sandals or Fendi's sophisticated booties, you'll look stylish all season in these bold designs.
Jeweled So spectacular you’ll want just one to make a statement. Jet-black gems and crystals sparkle on gunmetal extras.
Shop the Look: (from top) Printed stingray and faux-leather wedges, Tory Burch, $385; toryburch.com. Silk satin bag, Prada, $3,500; at select Prada stores. Swarovski crystal and hematite-plated necklace, Mawi, $1,020; lespommettes.com. Suede flats, Sam Edelman, $120; at Nordstrom.
Greg Marino
Velvet
A pair of plush cuffs or strappy heels add a luxurious touch to everything from basic jeans to slinky LBDs.
Shop the Look: (from top) Nappa sandals, Rebecca Minkoff, $295; rebeccaminkoff.com. Enamel necklace, Salvatore Ferragamo, $930; at Salvatore Ferragamo. Lambskin and chain bag, Chanel, $3,000; at select Chanel stores. Bangles, R.J. Graziano, $35 each; 212-685-3737.
Greg Marino
Studded
Soft leathers and satins in deeply saturated hues sweeten tough metal details.
Shop the Look: (from top) Leather gloves, Topshop, $48; topshop.com. Calfskin and lambskin heels, Jason Wu, $1,175; neimanmarcus.com. Satin and metal clutch, Aldo, $45; aldoshoes.com. Lambskin bracelets, Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquiere, $225 each; at Barneys New York (tan) and 212-206-0872 (purple). Wood and brass ring, Karen London, $80; karenlondon.com.
Greg Marino
Dandy
Refined yet fanciful, these spiffy extras inject any look with polish. Try one with your weekend slacks or wear with a pantsuit to work.
Shop the Look: (from top) Felt hat with grosgrain band, Genie by Eugenia Kim, $75; shopbop.com. Leather bag, Bodhi, $398; bodhibags.net. Wool and patent leather booties, Fendi, $795; 212-759-4646. Leather and wool gloves, LaCrasia Gloves, $150; lacrasiagloves.com. Stainless steel watch with leather strap, Anne Klein, $55; nordstrom.com.
Greg Marino
Zippers
This metal detail on boots, bags, and bracelets bares its teeth with an oversize, edgy update.
Shop the Look: (from top) Leather boots, Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $995; at Giuseppe Zanotti Design. Leather belt, Monika Chiang, $395; monikachiang.com.
Leather clutch, Alexander Wang, $495; 212-977-9683. Printed leather and patent leather flats, Via Spiga, $198, at select Bloomingdale?s stores. Brass ($375) and rose-gold-plated ($315) bracelets, Jennifer Fisher; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.
Greg Marino
Tweed
The classic fabric suits more than just clothing. Tweak tradition with add-ons such as slingbacks or chunky cuffs.
Shop the Look: (from top) Wool herringbone hat, Eugenia Kim, $235; eugeniakim.com. Wool, leather, and chain bag, DKNY, $225; at select Bloomingdale’s stores. Boucle and suede heels, Nicholas Kirkwood, $1,095; 646-559-5239. Tweed, metallic, lambskin, and wood bangles with chain, Ted Rossi, $75-$108; tedrossi.com.
Greg Marino
