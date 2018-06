Accessories Report

The trends this season range from pretty and jeweled to edgy and studded, but there's no divide between how chic these accessories look. Whether it's Jason Wu's killer sandals or Fendi's sophisticated booties, you'll look stylish all season in these bold designs.So spectacular you’ll want just one to make a statement. Jet-black gems and crystals sparkle on gunmetal extras.(from top) Printed stingray and faux-leather wedges, Tory Burch, $385; toryburch.com . Silk satin bag, Prada, $3,500; at select Prada stores. Swarovski crystal and hematite-plated necklace, Mawi, $1,020; lespommettes.com . Suede flats, Sam Edelman, $120; at Nordstrom.