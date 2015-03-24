whitelogo
Accentuate the Positive
InStyle.com
Mar 24, 2015 @ 3:36 pm
Show Off Your Shoulders
It's like being home free. What woman hates her shoulders? If you do, you really need to give yourself a break.
Cotton top, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $109; at Macy's, call 800-289-6229.
Runway photo: Chanel
MCV Photo
Show Off Your Waist
You are only as thin as your narrowest circumference. Have faith in the power and sensuality of revealing (not wasting) it.
Acetate dress, White House Black Market, $168; visit
whiteandblack.com
for stores.
Runway photo: Oscar de la Renta
MCV Photo
Show Off Your Cleavage
Sweetheart necklines and portrait collars are foolproof frames for an ample bust and a camera-ready face.
Polyester dress, Yoana Baraschi, $350; at select Macy's stores, call 800-289-6229.
Runway photo: Prada
MCV Photo
Show Off Your Hips
Invert the usual drill: Put solid on top, a graphic print below. Like it or not, we all look at sexy bottoms. This is in case you like yours.
Silk organza skirt with elastic waistband, Bensoni, $325; call 972-378-9600.
Runway photo: Narciso Rodriguez
MCV Photo
Show Off Your Legs
Monochromatic minis have a way of making legs look longer, especially when anchored by shoes with presence.
Silk chiffon mini, Camilla and Marc, $470; call 305-669-5940.
Runway photo: Phillip Lim
MCV Photo
Show Off Your Back
Trick yourself. The cool thing about exposing your back is that once dressed, you can't see it, so you forget about it. Yes, you will.
Stretch cotton dress, Sea, $390; available on March 30th at revolveclothing.com.
revolveclothing.com
.
Runway photo: Jil Sander
MCV Photo
1
of
7
