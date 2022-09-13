I'm Calling It: These Wide Leg Pants From Abercrombie Are the Next Thing TikTok Is Going to Sell Out

Abercrombie — yes, that Abercrombie — has made a notable pivot in the last year. No longer is it just the mall brand you wore in high school, it's now a solid player in trend-driven fashion, often going viral on TikTok for its latest arrivals. First, it nailed jeans, then, it got to work on footwear. Now it's coming for your fall wardrobe with a pair of wide-leg pants that are almost certain to sell out, if TikTok has anything to say about it.

The Tailored Wide Leg Pants are the perfect reentry into the workforce piece, as well as a top transitional piece heading into fall. Available in seven neutral but chic colors like deep brown, black, and beige, these pants are the perfect mix of formal meets casual. The ultra-high rise makes them modern, and the menswear suiting-inspired fabric brings a little power to the party. Belt loops and slit pockets make them functional, while the pleating makes them fun. The best part is that they're available in sizes XXS to XXL and customizable lengths including short (28-inches), regular (30-inches), and long (32-inches). Oh, and you can also grab them for 15 percent off for a limited time.

Shop now: $77 (Originally $90); abercrombie.com

Influencers on TikTok have been styling the Abercrombie pants with crop tops, bodysuits, and simple tanks (although your trusty white button-down will also look crisp for those in-office days), as well as white sneakers and kitten heels. TikTok user @alexquinonez20 declared that the brand "can take all my money" as she modeled a pair, and user @sarahmmajor raved that they're "so good," and loved that she didn't have to get them hemmed. One reviewer on Abercrombie's site said "GET THE PANTS!" explaining that they're "so comfortable and trendy." Another reviewer loved that they were "flattering" and "fit like a glove."

As the wide leg pants make their rounds on TikTok, two colors — navy and taupe — have already sold out, and there are limited stock in select sizes for other in-stock colors. The TL;DR? These pants are very likely to completely sell out in the next coming weeks. As someone who missed out on the last viral Abercrombie item (I still am bitter I never got the black Victorian dress!), I implore you to act fast. Your wardrobe depends on it.

