These TikTok-Famous Shorts Are the Only Ones That Fit My Curvy Thighs
Thick thighs save lives, but they make wearing shorts feel like an act of torture.
I've spent the better part of my adult life hunting for a pair of shorts that would look good and prevent chafing during sweltering New York summers. Rather than revert back to the mid-2000s Bermuda shorts era (please, celebs, I beg you not to bring this Y2K trend back…), I bought one pair of shorts a year from different brands until I found my perfect pair.
For a while, I thought I found them. American Eagle had always been my go-to for jeans and shorts until Abercrombie & Fitch gifted me a pair of their Curve Love High-Rise 7-Inch Dad Shorts. While I still love my AE jeans — seriously, they're durable AF; I've had my fave pair for close to 10 years now — the A&F Curve Love dad shorts are on a whole other level of comfort. And they're specifically made for people with "curves."
Shop now: $65, abercombie.com
A part of the A&F Curve Love collection, which features denim from sizes 23 to 37, the Dad Shorts are perfect for shoppers who have a waist that's smaller than their hips and butts. The collection — a major part of the brand's rebrand, eliminates that awkward gap between your back and your jeans while offering just enough stretch to feel comfortable when you sit. And the shorts are no different. They fit like a glove and are surprisingly comfortable to wear for hours on end.
And I'm not the only one who loves them. TikTok has been obsessed with these shorts for a while now. TikToker @makeupshayla said the brand came through for "the thick queens out there," noting that the length of the shorts were great for people with thick thighs. "My biggest issue with shorts is that when I walk, they like to rise up right here," Shayla says in the video, motioning to the inside of her thighs. "It's really important that there's a longer inseam. You walk and they don't ride up. Us thick girls need a little more coverage. I love these."
Some reviewers noted they sized down in these shorts, but I chose my standard size and they fit perfectly. While the specific wash of Dad Shorts I own are almost sold out, there are two other in-stock washes available. Plus, the Curve Love '90s Low-Rise Baggy Shorts are another great option for people with thick thighs because they sit higher on your hip, so there's no awkward spacing between them and your lower back, and have more room in the thigh area than the dad shorts.
Whichever pair you buy, one thing's for sure: Your thighs will thank you — trust me.