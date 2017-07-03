Stripe Lovers Unite! The Best Striped Pieces to Wear This Summer

Stripes are a universally loved pattern. Everyone from newborns to elderlies can pull them off, and everyone sure does! 

The classic navy blue-and-white striped tees that we all love today originated from the French. Seamen wore these tees to be easily spotted. And of course, leave it to Chanel years later to put stripes at the cutting edge of fashion.

With summer upon us, I can't help but want to be in head-to-toe stripes, and here are the best striped pieces we found for this summer!

The Perfect Striped Tee

Kule $128 SHOP NOW
Striped Sun Hat

Sole Society $23 (originally $33) SHOP NOW
High-Waisted Striped Bathing Suit

Solid and Striped $175 SHOP NOW
Striped Shoulder Bag

Sophie Anderson $237 SHOP NOW
Striped Sandals

Tabitha Simmons $803 SHOP NOW
Striped Palazzo Pants

Zara $26 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Rainbow Stripe Beach Bag

$55 SHOP NOW
Striped Bodycon Dress

Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
Striped Top

Club Monaco $199 (originally $295) SHOP NOW

