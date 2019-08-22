5 Demi Lovato Halloween Costumes Based on Her Best Looks

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

With an upcoming album and a new Netflix movie on the way, 2019 is shaping up to be Demi Lovato’s best year yet. So we wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up being one of the most popular Halloween costumes of the year. Luckily, if you want to channel the songstress, it’s super easy to do — Demi has been supplying us with endless amounts of costume inspiration since the beginning of her career.

Not only are her looks incredibly cool and memorable (even her Disney Channel-era outfits were quite an aesthetic), they’re thankfully easy to duplicate as well. To help you be the best Demi you can be this Halloween, we’re breaking down five of her most iconic fashion moments from over the years and showing you how you can recreate each look for yourself.

The best part? All the items highlighted below are actually wearable, so you can keep them in your closet once the holiday is over. Keep reading to see five easy ways to channel the pop star this Halloween.

Performer Demi

Image zoom Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Let’s start with one of Demi’s sexy on-stage outfits. Pair a peek-a-boo bodysuit with sultry over-the-knee boots and oversized hoops for a killer look. Add flesh-colored fishnet tights to add dimension (and warmth) to your costume. Bonus points if you also carry around a microphone all night.

To buy: PrettyLittleThing Bodysuit, $21 (Originally $28); prettylittlething.com. Steve Madden Over-The-Knee Boots, $130; nordstrom.com. Shure Microphone, $39; amazon.com. Berkshire Fishnet Tights, $12; amazon.com. Bony Levy Earrings, $295; nordstrom.com.

Rocker Demi

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Back in 2014, Demi went through an extreme leather jacket phase. Take a cue from her and rock an all-black look by layering a biker jacket over a black tee and jeans. Add height with a pair of open-toe heeled booties and pin back one side of your hair to recreate her half-shaved hairdo, no haircut required.

To buy: AllSaints Leather Jacket, $450; revolve.com. Madewell T-Shirt, $17; nordstromrack.com. Topshop Jeans, $70; nordstrom.com. Louise Et Cie Booties, $140; nordstrom.com. Ettika Layered Necklace, $57; revolve.com.

Sporty Demi

Image zoom Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics

The Sorry Not Sorry singer is very open about how much she loves to work out (she even has her own Fabletics collection), so why not wear a sporty Demi-inspired outfit? For the ultimate comfortable costume, match a white windbreaker with crisp white sneakers. Then add a hint of sex appeal by reaching for leggings that have cool cutouts on them — just don’t forget Demi’s signature hoop earrings.

To buy: Adidas by Stella McCartney windbreaker, $120; net-a-porter.com. Nike Sports Bra, $40; nordstrom.com. Nike Leggings, $85; nordstrom.com. Amazon Essentials Earrings, $9; amazon.com. Adidas Sneakers, $52; amazon.com.

All-Business Demi

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Headed to a Halloween party straight from the office? This is the Demi Lovato costume for you. During office hours wear a black blouse under a modern plaid pantsuit, and once five o’clock strikes ditch the shirt in favor of some boob tape à la the singer. Complete the look with a pair of power pumps, a cute bag, and sleek jewelry.

To buy: Akris Blazer, $3,990; net-a-porter.com. Akris Pant, $995; net-a-porter.com. Nine West Pumps, $79; nordstrom.com. By Far Handbag, $562; shopbop.com. Shashi Ring, $40; shopbop.com.

Throwback Demi

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

What better way to pay homage to the pop star than to channel one of her extra girly looks from her Disney Channel days. Recreate her outfit by layering a denim jacket over a hot pink flared mini dress, then accessorize with white platform heels and bold, colorful jewelry and get ready to (camp) rock.

To buy: Mac Duggal Dress, $238; nordstrom.com. Dollhouse Jacket, $40; amazon.com. BaubleBar Earrings, $42, baublebar.com. ASOS Ring, $8; asos.com. Dream Pairs Heels, $38; amazon.com.