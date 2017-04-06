Shop the '90s-Inspired Denim Trend Taking Fashion By Storm

Acielle/Styledumonde.com; Embroidery by LaughingWife
Alison Syrett Cleary
Apr 06, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Remember the days when stiff, straight leg denim was considered dowdy and dated? You know, like ewww…mom jeans. But when style insiders co-opted the look during normcore's so-bad-it's-good moment of 2014, something started to shift. We began looking past all the awkward ‘90s memories associated with the old school style, and on to its full potential.

And oh, how it’s been realized! These days, the silhouette has been fully refreshed for 21st century fashion with a thoughtful new attention to fit—see the reworked vintage pairs at Redone and Denim Refinery—and myriad fabric treatments that range from frayed hems to distressing to deep indigo blue. Below, shop 9 of-the-moment options we’re obsessed with right now.

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Current/Elliott

Current Elliott available at matchesfashion.com $271 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

AG Jeans

AG Jeans available at mytheresa.com $271 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Totême

Toteme available at net-a-porter $240 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Brock Collection

Brock Collection available at modaoperandi.com $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop available at us.topshop.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

H&M available at hm.com $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters available at ae.com $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

A.P.C.

A.P.C. available at apc.fr $210 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

J.Crew

available at jcrew.com $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!