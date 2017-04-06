Shop the '90s-Inspired Denim Trend Taking Fashion By Storm

Remember the days when stiff, straight leg denim was considered dowdy and dated? You know, like ewww…mom jeans. But when style insiders co-opted the look during normcore's so-bad-it's-good moment of 2014, something started to shift. We began looking past all the awkward ‘90s memories associated with the old school style, and on to its full potential.

And oh, how it’s been realized! These days, the silhouette has been fully refreshed for 21st century fashion with a thoughtful new attention to fit—see the reworked vintage pairs at Redone and Denim Refinery—and myriad fabric treatments that range from frayed hems to distressing to deep indigo blue. Below, shop 9 of-the-moment options we’re obsessed with right now.

