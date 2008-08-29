90210: Get the Look

Aug 28, 2008 @ 9:22 pm
90210, Shenae Grimes, Jessica Stroup
Of Hearbreaks and Hotels

Annie becomes increasingly jealous of Ethan and Rhonda’s close connection while Silver gets extremely upset when her surprise Valentine's Day dinner for Dixon doesn't go as planned. Annie wears a Hot and Delicious Dress and American Eagle shoes. Silver wears an Insight dress, Free People socks, Fiorentini and Baker boots and carries a Make Love Not War bag.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Necklace; at marciano.com
Dress; at target.com

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Dress; at shopgoldyn.com

Courtesy of The CW
90210, AnnaLynne McCord,
Of Hearbreaks and Hotels

Naomi, comfortable with her new living situation, is immediately taken by Liam, a hot bartender at her hotel. Sparks begin to fly between the two but she is confused by the mystery that surrounds him. Naomi wears a Dear Pruitt sweater with a Thea Pella belt, J Brand jeans and Miu Miu boots.

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Necklace; at marciano.com
Top; at forever21.com
Belt; at bebe.com
Skinny jeans; at macys.com
Boots; at forever21.com

Courtesy of The CW
90210, Jessica Stroup
Of Hearbreaks and Hotels
Silver and Dixon find a way to make their date a moment to remember. Silver wears an Insight dress, Free People socks, Fiorentini and Baker boots and carries a Make Love Not War bag.

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Dress; at shopgoldyn.com
Courtesy of The CW
90210, Help Me, Rhonda, AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Lowndes
Help Me, Rhonda
Naomi stands by Adrianna's side while they devise a plan to break the pregnancy news to Adrianna's mother.

GET ADRIANA'S LOOK
Silver necklace; at target.com
Print top; at bluefly.com
Jeans; at roxy.com

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Black blazer; at bluefly.com
Black top; at charlotterusse.com
White top; at charlotterusse.com
Skinny jeans; at macys.com
Courtesy of The CW
90210, Love Me or Leave Me, Jessica Lowndes, Michael Steger
Love Me or Leave Me

Navid isn't quite sure how to handle the news of Adrianna's pregnancy.

GET ADRIANA'S LOOK
Printed tunic; at ardenb.com

GET NAVID’S LOOK
Oxford shirt; at eddiebauer.com
Plaid shorts; at tobi.com

Courtesy of CW TV
Love Me or Leave Me, AnnaLynne McCord,Jessica Lowndes
Love Me or Leave Me

Hip beach babes Adrianna and Naomi take a well-accessorized stroll on the beach.

GET ADRIANA'S LOOK
Sunglasses; at anthropologie.com
Printed tunic; at ardenb.com
Shorts; at tobi.com

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Sunglasses; at kohls.com
Tank top; at nyandcompany.com
Shorts; at delias.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Love Me or Leave Me, AnnaLynne McCord,Jessica Lowndes
Love Me or Leave Me

Adrianna opens up to Naomi about her secret, which prompts a rekindling of their friendship.

GET ADRIANA'S LOOK
Black and white bikini; at pinupgirlclothing.com

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Polka dot bikini top; at 6pm.com
Polka dot bikini bottom; at 6pm.com
Sunglasses; at kohls.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Love Me or Leave Me, Tristan Wilds Jessica Stroup
Love Me or Leave Me

Silver and Dixon hit the beach for a day in the sun and decide to make a sand castle but don't anticipate the tsunami headed their way when he reveals three little words.

GET DIXON’S LOOK
Board shorts; at bluefly.com

GET SILVER’S LOOK
Sunglasses; at fossil.com
Earrings; at emitations.com
Swimsuit; at dillards.com
Denim shorts; at gbyguess.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Secrets & Lies, AnnaLynne McCord,Jessica Lowndes
Secrets & Lies

Naomi and Adriana walk down the halls of West Beverly. Naomi wears a tank and black pants. Adriana wears a necklace and a bangle and layers a top over a tank with pants.

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Tank; at ae.com
Black pants; at gap.com

GET ADRIANA'S LOOK
Necklace; at kohls.com
Bangle; at bluefly.com
Top; at chicos.com
Tank; at delias.com
Pants; at rampage.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Games People Play, AnnaLynne McCord, Shenae Grimes
Games People Play

Annie and Naomi get into a screaming argument about their alleged backstabbing.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Dress; at forever21.com
Belt; at bluefly.com

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Earrings; at kohls.com
Necklace; at charlotterusse.com
Bracelet; at kohls.com
Dress; at bluefly.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Secrets & Lies, Jessica Stroup
Secrets & Lies

Silver wears earring and layers a scarf over a graphic tee.

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Earrings; at girlprops.com
Scarf; at bluefly.com
Graphic t-shirt; at tillys.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Games People Play, Shenae Grimes, Jessica Stroup
Games People Play

Annie and Silver confront Naomi.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Red top; at charlotterusse.com
Printed tank; at bluefly.com
Jeans; at charlotterusse.com

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Patterned scarf; at forever21.com
Graphic tee; at express.com
Skirt; at spiegel.com
Printed tights; at dillards.com

Courtesy of CW TV
<p>90210</p>
90210

Ryan discovers that Kimberly is working undercover and is posing as a West Beverly student. Their relationship ignites. Kimberly wears silver earrings, layers a medallion necklace with a silver chain and tops a leather jacket over a blank printed dress.

GET KIMBERLY'S LOOK
Silver earrings; at nordstrom.com
Silver medallion necklace; at kohls.com
Silver chain necklace; at kohls.com
Black leather jacket; at bloomingdales.com
Dress; at shopharmonylane.com

Courtesy of CW TV
90210, Secrets & Lies, Shenae Grimes, Dustin Milligan
Secrets & Lies

Annie and Ethan decide to hide their relationship from their friends. Annie wears printed dress and sandals and carries a purse. Ethan wears a graphic top with jeans and sneakers.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Dress; at dkny.com
Bag; at ebags.com
Sandals; at nordstrom.com

GET ETHAN'S LOOK
Top; at emoda.com
Jeans; at urbanoutfitters.com
Sneakers; at nikestore.com

Courtesy of CW TV
<p>Secrets and Lies</p>
Secrets and Lies

Silver wears a no-brand dress and Love bracelet from Forever 21.

GET SILVER’S LOOK
Green dress; at ravinstyle.com
Bracelet; at aldoshoes.com

Courtesy of CW TV
<p>No Place Like Homecoming</p>
No Place Like Homecoming

Annie (in a Mimi Turner dress and Forever 21 belt) and Naomi (in an Elizabeth and James dress) hash out their issues.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Mimi Turner dress; at bleuclothing.com
Belt; at anntaylor.com

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Elizabeth & James dress; at bloomingdales.com

Courtesy of CWTV
<p>Hollywood Forever</p>
Hollywood Forever

Naomi wears a Black Halo blouse with Bebe shorts and Miu Miu boots.

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Ruffle top; at bluefly.com
Floral shorts; at anntaylorloft.com
Pink boots; at zappos.com

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>Hollywood Forever</p>
Hollywood Forever

Annie and Silver walk across the campus of West Beverly. Annie wears an American Eagle Outfitters cardigan over a Reko dress and Forever 21 platforms. Silver wears an Anna Sui dress with a Free People jacket, Forever 21 knee-high socks and We Who See booties.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Checker dress; at revolveclothing.com
Red cardigan; at target.com
Mary Jane platforms; at bluefly.com

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Blue printed dress; at pinkmascara.com
Knee high tights; at bananarepublic.com
We Who See booties; at urbanoutfitters.com
 

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>Hollywood Forever</p>
Hollywood Forever

West Beverly's new couple, Silver and Dixon get closer. Silver wears a Forever 21 jacket and blouse. Dixon wears a Calvin Klein men’s dress shirt.

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Striped blazer; at shopbop.com
Cowl neck top; at vivre.com

GET DIXON'S LOOK
Calvin Klein men’s dress shirt; at macys.com

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>Hollywood Forever</p>
Hollywood Forever

Silver wears a Free People coat.

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Black coat; at yoox.com

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>Model Behavior</p>
Model Behavior

Silver accessorizes her TFNC dress with a metallic leather jacket, Xhilaration faux snake flap clutch and a black studded glove.

GET SILVER’S LOOK
TFNC dress; at asos.com
Xhilaration faux snake flap clutch; at target.com
Studded glove; at frankbeecostume.com
Metallic leather jacket; at newport-news.com

Courtesy of The CW
<p>Model Behavior</p>
Model Behavior

West Beverly’s It couple come to a crossroads in their relationship. Naomi wears a white grosgrain-trim dress with a Ralph Lauren sweater, a red patent bag and Penny Loves Kenny platform sneakers. Ethan wears a plaid shirt with WESC jeans and Vans sneakers.

GET NAOMI’S LOOK
White dress; at bergdorfgoodman.com
Ralph Lauren cardigan; at macys.com
Red patent bag; at forever21.com
Penny Loves Kenny platform sneakers; at zappos.com

GET ETHAN’S LOOK
Plaid shirt; at barneys.com
WESC jeans; at revolveclothing.com
Vans sneakers; at vans.com

Courtesy of The CW
<p>Model Behavior</p>
Model Behavior

Debbie shoots a fashion spread for Nylon magazine in a Madison Marcus cowl neck blouse belted over Vince pants.

GET DEBBIE'S LOOK
Madison Marcus blouse; at basicboutique.com
Vince pants; at bloomingdales.com
Skinny belt; at forever21.com

Courtesy of The CW
<p>Model Behavior</p>
Model Behavior

Silver struts down the catwalk in a TFNC dress with Bebe leopard leggings, a studded glove and Gigi Flavela metallic booties.

GET SILVER’S LOOK
TFNC dress; at asos.com
Studded glove; at frankbeecostume.com
Leopard tights; at bebe.com
Gigi Favela boots; at gigifavela.com

Courtesy of The CW
<p>Wide Awake &amp; Dreaming</p>
Wide Awake & Dreaming

Just like old times, Kelly and Brenda discuss matters in the halls of West Beverly. Kelly wears a Diane von Furstenberg dress and Aldo shoes; Brenda is in a dress from Planet Blue and Christian Louboutin heels.

GET KELLY'S LOOK
Diane von Furstenberg dress; at net-a-porter.com
Peep-toe slingbacks; at endless.com

GET BRENDA'S LOOK
Planet Blue dress; at shopplanetblue.com
Christian Louboutin pumps; at Barneys.com

Courtesy of the CW Network
<p>Wide Awake &amp; Dreaming</p>
Wide Awake & Dreaming

Annie and Ty rehearse for "Spring Awakening." She wears a Splendid top, Vigoss Studio skirt and American Eagle shoes. Her new beau has on a Ben Sherman jacket, John Varvatos T-shirt, Hudson jeans and Converse shoes.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Striped top; at bluefly.com
Vigoss denim skirt; at nordstrom.com
Wedge sandals; at endless.com

GET TY'S LOOK
Stripe jacket; at bluefly.com
John Varvatos shirt; at bluefly.com
Hudson jeans; at lisakline.com
Converse shoes; at dillards.com

Courtesy of the CW Network
<p>The Bubble</p>
The Bubble

Drama abounds in this episode, and it's not limited to the school musical. Annie (left, in a Lux dress and Forever 21 sweater) and Silver (right, in a Free People dress and sweater) take a stroll wearing colorful prints.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Cardigan; at zappos.com
Floral sundress; at forever21.com

GET SILVER'S LOOK
Gray sweater; at revolveclothing.com
Silver belt; at macys.com
Dress; at anthropologie.com

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>The Bubble</p>
The Bubble

How does Annie's dating life fair in this episode? Not so well, yet again. In this scene the teen wears a cute little dress that's made more conservative with a sweater on top.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Navy cardigan; at jcrew.com
Pendant; at target.com
Bow-front dress; at bluefly.com

Jaimie Trueblood/The CW
<p>Lucky Strike</p>
Lucky Strike

Annie continues to adjust to her new surroundings and social life. Her casual school look this week includes a Forever 21 top, Hurley cropped pants and a bag from Anthropologie.

GET ANNIE’S LOOK
Polka-dot top, at forever21.com
Tote bag, at tobi.com
White cropped jeans, at gap.com

Courtesy of CW TV
We’re Not in Kansas Anymore
We’re Not in Kansas Anymore
Annie, left, in a Jovovich-Hawk dress and vintage Pucci purse, and Silver, in an American Apparel dress, arrive at Naomi's big birthday bash.

GET ANNIE'S LOOK
Jovovich-Hawk dress, at revolveclothing.com
Colorful bag, at guess.com

GET SILVER'S LOOK
American Apparel dress, at americanapparel.net
Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>We’re Not in Kansas Anymore</p>
We’re Not in Kansas Anymore

Naomi, in Stella McCartney, is a frantic birthday girl at her sweet sixteen as pal Adrianna, in Rory Beca, looks on.

GET NAOMI'S LOOK
Silver dress, at edressme.com

GET ADRIANNA'S LOOK
Rory Beca dress, nationaljeancompany.com

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>90210</p>
90210

Harry Wilson moves his family, including two kids Annie and Dixon, from Kansas to Beverly Hills, where the series returns to West Beverly High. Between the three female leads-Annie (the straight-laced one), Silver (the free-spirit) and Naomi (the spoiled rich girl)--we’re in for a variety of fun fashions. Check back weekly to see the latest styles-and where to buy them-from the show.

90210 airs on The CW, Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Art Streiber/The CW
