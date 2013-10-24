9 Ways to Work Texture Into Your Fall Wardrobe

It's all in the finish! Dull is officially boring. Make the most of metallics this season by adding a shimmery gold jacket to your evening ensemble. Or, for a subtler take, look to more subdued add-ons, like a sleek gunmetal tote or a pair of silver-trimmed pumps. The takeaway: Limit the shine, but layer on the interest. Find out how to introduce other intriguing fabrics into your fall-winter wardrobe rotation, including faux leather, calf hair, felt and embossed. This season, clothes are all about surface, so don't be afraid to get touchy-feely with all five of our favorite textures. Click through for outfit inspiration and styling tips.