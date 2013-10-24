9 Ways to Work Texture Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Kate Lacey (4)
InStyle Staff
Oct 24, 2013 @ 4:02 pm

It's all in the finish!  Dull is officially boring. Make the most of metallics this season by adding a shimmery gold jacket to your evening ensemble. Or, for a subtler take, look to more subdued add-ons, like a sleek gunmetal tote or a pair of silver-trimmed pumps. The takeaway: Limit the shine, but layer on the interest. Find out how to introduce other intriguing fabrics into your fall-winter wardrobe rotation, including faux leather, calf hair, felt and embossed. This season, clothes are all about surface, so don't be afraid to get touchy-feely with all five of our favorite textures. Click through for outfit inspiration and styling tips.

1 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Metallic

Jacket: Whit, $698; at Neiman Marcus.
T-shirt: Joe's, $88; joesjeans.com.
Skirt: Ann Taylor, $98; anntaylor.com.
Sunglasses: Le Specs, $59; NEW.
Bag: Loeffler Randall, $395; loefflerrandall.com.
Pumps: Pour la Victoire, $275; amazon.com.
2 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Leather

Jacket: Wai Ming, $375; waimingstudio.com.
Top: Joie, $278; joie.com.
Skirt: Q Mack, $40; macys.com.
Bracelets: Minsai by Michael Saiger, $215; miansai.com. Shashi, $22; shashi.bigcartel.com.
Bag: Zac Zac Posen, $395; shopbop.com.
Booties: Stuart Weitzman, $485; stuartweitzman.com.
3 of 9 Kate Lacey (3)

Faux Leather

Jacket: Jack BB Dakota, $63; zappos.com.
T-shirt: Assembly New York, $142; assemblynewyork.com.
Pants: Tommy Hilfiger, $199; at Tommy Hilfiger, 212-223-1824.
Bag: Koret New York, $428; koretnewyork.com.
Pumps: Charles David, $230; charlesdavid.com.
4 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Calf Hair

Scarf: Roberta Freymann, $225; robertafreymann.com.
Top: Theory, $695; saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
Pants: Joe Fresh Runway, $149; joefresh.com for stores.
Bag: TL-180, $499; shoplesnouvelles.com.
Loafers: Coach, $198; coach.com.
5 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Calf Hair

Sunglasses: Fantas-Eyes, $15; fantas-eyes.com.
Pullover: Vince, $295; saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
Blouse: Equipment, $258; equipment.com.
Skirt: Iris amp Ink, $415; theoutnet.com.
Clutch: Ami Clubwear, $35; amiclubwear.com.
Booties: Fergie, $160; nordstrom.com.
6 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Felted

Coat: Mango, $160; mango.com.
Shell: Kate Spade Saturday, $220; saturday.com.
Skirt: BCBG Max Azria, $868; bcbg.com.
Clutch: Milly, $295; piperlime.com.
Gloves: Sermoneta Gloves, $300; sermonetagloves.com.
Kitten Heels: Raoul, $240; raoul.com.
7 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Felted

Necklace: R.J. Graziano, $110; rjgraziano.com.
Cashmere sweater: Jen Kao, $595; at Satine Boutique, 323-655-2142.
Skirt: Zimmermann, $365; shopbop.com.
Clutch: Camille Zarsky, $165; camillezarsky.com.
Oxfords: Cole Haan, $198; colehaan.com.
8 of 9 Kate Lacey (3)

Embossed

Sweater: HampM, $60; hm.com.
Shirt: Express, $40; express.com.
Jacket: Marna Ro, $449; at Elyse Walker, 310-230-8882.
Skirt: Edun, $295; at Gretta Luxe, 781-237-7010.
Satchel: Golden Lane, $565; shobop.com.
Boots: Lauren Ralph Lauren, $299; macys.com.
9 of 9 Kate Lacey (4)

Embossed

Scarf: A Peace Treaty, $335; apeacetreaty.com.
Coat: McGinn, $340; amazon.com.
Clutch: Zara, $90; zara.com.
Bracelet: All Saints, $155; us.allsaints.com.
Pants: Maje, $390; maje.com.
Boots: Sigerson Morrison, $495; sigersonmorrison.com.

