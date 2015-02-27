9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop

1 of 8 George Pimentel/WireImage

If You Love Nautical, Try Brights!

Crisp and preppy, this nautical duo holds a place in the hearts of tradionalists and those who like clean and simple hues. Both are bold and graphic alone or combined and look best paired with eye-catching brights like kelly green, citron, fuchsia and purple. These tones work so well because they're vibrant and, being blue-based, are derived from the same color family as navy itself.