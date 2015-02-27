9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Keira Knightley - 9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
If You Love Nautical, Try Brights!
Crisp and preppy, this nautical duo holds a place in the hearts of tradionalists and those who like clean and simple hues. Both are bold and graphic alone or combined and look best paired with eye-catching brights like kelly green, citron, fuchsia and purple. These tones work so well because they're vibrant and, being blue-based, are derived from the same color family as navy itself.
George Pimentel/WireImage
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
Soft: Add Just a Bit of Color
Clockwise from the top:
amp#149; Top, Michael Kors, sold out due to popular demand. Similar item, $13; at delias.com.
amp#149; Bangle, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $155; call 212-334-6573.
amp#149; Sandals, Emporio Armani, $66; at emporioarmani.com.
amp#149; Jeans, AG Adriano Goldschmeid, $164; at agjeans.com.
amp#149; Bag, Tod's, $1,665; call 800-457-8637.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
Medium: Add Several Pops of Color
Clockwise from the top:
amp#149; Cardigan, Hanii Y, $410; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; T-shirt, Gap, $15; at gap.com.
amp#149;Sunglasses, Target, $13; visit target.com for stores.
amp#149; Watch, Michael Kors, $180; at michaelkors.com.
amp#149; Necklace, Kendra Scott, $212; at kendrascott.com.
amp#149; Sandals, Anya Hindmarch, $445; call 212-343-8147.
amp#149; Pants, Elie Tahari, $248; call 212-334-4441.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
Boldly Break From Your Basics
Clockwise from the top:
amp#149; Dress, Rebecca Taylor, $315; call 919-881-9480.
amp#149; Necklace, Sequin, $198; call 212-247-1100.
amp#149; Clutch, Heather Hawkins, $288; at shophh.com.
amp#149; Wedges, Davis by Ruthie Davis, $417; at shopbop.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Jessica Biel - 9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
If You Love Khaki, Try Earth Tones
There's a reason the Army uses this color combo for camouflage fatigues-wear them together or separately and you'll usually blend right into your surroundings. Avoid a disappearing act and still maintain the earthy vibe you love by sprinkling spicy shades throughout your outfit. Saffron, pine, pumpkin and wine possess warm undertones which work well with both neutrals and flatter most complexions.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
Soft: Add Just a Bit of Color
Clockwise from the top:
amp#149; Vest, Another Important Culture, $300; call 302-368-4403.
amp#149; Tank, Escada Sport, $90; call 877-206-4135 for stores.
amp#149; Pants, J. Crew, $70; at jcrew.com.
amp#149; Bag, Bottega Veneta, $1,984; at bluefly.com.
amp#149; Wedges, Jimmy Choo, $480; call 212-319-1111.
amp#149; Bracelets, $55; Ettika, at ettika.com.
amp#149; Necklace, R.J. Graziano, $65; call 212-685-1248.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop - Look Your Best
Medium: Add Several Pops of Color
Clockwise from the top:
• Camisole, Diesel, $130; call 973-376-5543.
• Skirt, DKNY, $175; visit macys.com for stores.
• Sandals, Miu Miu, $650; call 212-593-9898. • Bag, Jamin Puech, $760; call 212-431-5200.
• Pendant, Vanessa Montiel, $210; call 831-459-0838.
• Earrings, Linda Levinson Designs, $195; call 312-951-6943.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Emma Watson - Ossie Clark - Harry Potter - What's Right Now - Fashion News
Emma Watson's Red Carpet Transformation
When an 11-year-old Emma Watson attended the 2001 premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, her outfit-which included a feather boa and lavender boots-seemed to have come straight from a playroom dress-up box. Eight years, one Burberry campaign and countless Chanel dresses later, Watson hit yesterday's world premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a jaw-dropping vintage dress by British design legend Ossie Clark. And the actress, who memorialized castmate Rob Knox with a simple white ribbon bracelet, wasn't playing make believe when it came to her accessories-there wasn't a feather boa in sight.

-Betony Toht

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage; Tim Whitby/Getty Images
