Want to Rock Your Own Street Style Look? Try These 9 Secrets From the Pros

Every season, there is a styling trait that catches on among industry insiders and celebrities alike. To give you a head start for fall, we took memos from the runway, the red carpet and the streets, and rounded up all the styling touches you need to know. Pick up this season’s cues, from giving a peek of midriff with unbuttoned tops, as seen on the Giorgio Armani catwalk and Karlie Kloss, to draping coats over shoulders (sleeves were so last season), like at Balmain and Victoria Beckham. Click to see all the ways you can one-up everyone else in the style department.

1. Show a peek of your midriff

Come fall, it’ll be too cold for cropped tops and excessive midriff exposure. Giorgio Armani had the right idea, sending glimpses of belly button down the runway. Unbutton the bottom one or two of a coat or cardigan for a teensy triangular flash of skin. Feeling confident? Try for a bigger reveal, like Karlie Kloss, but cover up everywhere else to knock down the risque factor.
2. Keep calm and shoulder on

On the Prada runway, a top’s yoke was a mere suggestion-straps were seen fallen at the wayside and shirts were tugged downward to reveal a pair of sexy shoulders. Copy Kate Hudson for a subtler approach. She donned a fuchsia tee with a wider neckline that naturally dropped off her shoulders.
3. Wrap your waist with a jacket

Riccardo Tisci belted the looks at the Givenchy show with deconstructed leather jackets, providing the illusion of waist-wrapping outerwear reminiscent of fashion from decades past. Tie one around yours, but do one better: Take it one step further and go full-on ‘90s grunge, a la Emma Roberts, with a plaid button-down, a jean jacket and distressed denim.
4. Don’t stop at one: Shrug on two

There’s nothing like making a statement with not one, but two jackets. Joseph Altuzarra doubled up on outerwear at his show. Deliberately pair mismatched lengths, layering a shorter coat over a longer one. On warmer days, opt for a sheerer inner layer, like Nicole Richie, to lessen insulation.
5. Craft a makeshift cape

Believe it or not, there are two ways to wear your jacket. Nonchalantly drape your blazer over your shoulders, like a cape, for an extra kick of cool, plus added warmth, as seen on the Balmain runway and trendsetter Victoria Beckham. To keep your coat from falling, pick a structured jacket that perfectly fits your shoulder span.
6. Look for a long, sheer layer

Take a cue from BCBG Max Azria and break up similar separates if head-to-toe matching isn’t your thing. The light layering material has proven to be timeless (remember Alicia Silverstone's infamous driver's test outfit in Clueless?). Have the ends peek through from underneath or follow Jessica Alba's footsteps and make it the main event.
7. Team a dress with pants

Set aside your tights and consider pairing dress with pants for an unexpected style twist. Play with mixed fabrics and combine leather with a flowy maxi dress, like this Issa look, or try out Julianne Hough's approach and go for an A-line dress with tailored ankle-grazing pants. Avoid anything too baggy-nix wide-leg silhouettes with loosely fitted dresses.

8. Master the monochromatic look

After seasons of avoiding one-color wonders, Carolina Herrera broke the mold and sent down accessories that shared the same hue as dresses. A blended belt can subtlety whittle an hourglass figure and provide nuance detailing at the same time. Berenice Bejo's skinny belt on the red carpet carved out her waist and added a touch of drama.
9. Grab a pair of extra-long gloves

Yes, there is a way you can pull off short-sleeves and sleeveless styles in the winter. Mimic this Oscar de la Renta look and Kerry Washington who slipped their hands (and arms) into bicep-long gloves that doubled as sleeves. Plus, black leather can offset a flirty frock and lend some punk-inspired edge.

