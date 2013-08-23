Want to Rock Your Own Street Style Look? Try These 9 Secrets From the Pros

Every season, there is a styling trait that catches on among industry insiders and celebrities alike. To give you a head start for fall, we took memos from the runway, the red carpet and the streets, and rounded up all the styling touches you need to know. Pick up this season’s cues, from giving a peek of midriff with unbuttoned tops, as seen on the Giorgio Armani catwalk and Karlie Kloss, to draping coats over shoulders (sleeves were so last season), like at Balmain and Victoria Beckham. Click to see all the ways you can one-up everyone else in the style department.

