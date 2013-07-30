9 Vegan Accessories That Don't Look Vegan

Gone vegan? Your closet can, too. Designers like Stella McCartney, Matt & Nat, Cornelia Guest and ShoeMint are championing the use of synthetic, eco-conscious materials without sacrificing style. Click to shop nine guilt-free vegan accessories that are chic and, of course, animal-friendly.

