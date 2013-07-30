9 Vegan Accessories That Don't Look Vegan

Courtesy Photo (3)
Jennifer Davis
Jul 30, 2013 @ 2:08 pm

Gone vegan? Your closet can, too. Designers like Stella McCartney, Matt & Nat, Cornelia Guest and ShoeMint are championing the use of synthetic, eco-conscious materials without sacrificing style. Click to shop nine guilt-free vegan accessories that are chic and, of course, animal-friendly.

MORE:
• 14 Wide Leg Pants to Wear and Love
• How to Look Good Wearing Overalls
Amp Up Your Outfit with 14 Blazers

1 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Danielle Nicole

A printed crocodile pattern makes this satchel look luxe.

$98; danielle-nicole.com.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Matt & Nat

This cruelty-free bag in punchy tangerine features expandable sides.

$125; mattandnat.com.
3 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Freedom of Animals

This classic black and white boxed clutch is made of recycled plastic woven with organic cotton.

$460; freedomofanimals.com.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Freedom of Animals

Try a tote made from vegetable dyed recycled faux leather and lined with organic cotton.

$525; freedomofanimals.com.
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Stella McCartney

Made in the designer's vegan-friendly falabella fabric, this indigo blue iPad case can serve both as tech accessory and clutch.

$415; stellamccartney.com.
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Cornelia Guest

Snap up this sleek white and pink clutch in faux pebbled leather.

$163; coreneliaguest.com.
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Olsenhaus

Pile all of your must-haves into this roomy faux suede tote. Fun fact: The material is made from recycled industrial waste that comes from a television factory in Japan.

$275; olsenhaus.com.
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Photo

ShoeMint

Accessorize any look with this neutral cross-body bag produced with 100% vegan materials.

$30; shoemint.com.
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Danielle Nicole

Use this synthetic chain link shoulder bag for both day and night.

$58; danielle-nicole.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!