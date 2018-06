Skip the Suit! See 9 Inventive Star-Inspired Outfits to Wear to Work This Fall

In an office environment that calls for black blazers, crisp button-downs, and straitlaced pencil skirts, it's way too easy to get sucked into wearing the same tired things, day in and day out. That's why we've turned to our favorite style stars to give us a fresh perspective on standard-issue workwear.

RELATED: Shop the Best Ankle Boots Around (And At Every Heel Height)

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Take Olivia Palermo's look, for starters. She proved that it is, in fact, possible to sport leather at the office—when the tough material is cut in a traditional workwear silhouette. She grounded her below-the-knee leather pencil with a basic gray top and elevated it with nude ankle-strap pumps. And if your office dress code tends to be a bit more liberal, bring on the double leather! Casually drape a studded moto jacket over your shoulders, just as Palermo does above.

From exaggerated wide-leg pants to fuzzy pink tweed jackets, learn how to get sartorially creative at the office from the very best.

PHOTOS: 9 Star-Inspired Outfits to Wear to Work This Fall