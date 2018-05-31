8 Puffy-Sleeve Tops That Will Upgrade Your Old Jeans

When it comes to puffy sleeves (one of the biggest fashion trends of the season), the bigger, the better. The puffy-sleeve movement is all about drama. Designers are exaggerating silhouettes with help from shoulder pads and extra inches of fabric, pumping up the sleeves of button-up shirts, off-the-shoulder tops, and structured blouses.

It's not just the tops that are getting the voluminous makeover; dresses are also receiving the '80s treatment. But there's no need to go all Alexis Carrington from Dynasty. You can subtly work the extra volume into your outfits with a puff-sleeve top.

VIDEO: See Jessica Alba Rock a Puffy Sleeve Gucci Dress on InStyle's July Cover

Below, eight of our favorite takes on the trend to shop right now.