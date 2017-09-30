9 Fall Wardrobe Refreshers You'll Love from LOFT 

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Sep 29, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

The morning struggle is very real. If you've ever stood in front of your closet and wondered what you're wearing today, you're not alone. As the cooler weather starts settling in, you may now be faced a new predicament: a closet filled with last season's clothes, yet nothing new and exciting to wear. Thankfully, LOFT's latest fall editions are the perfect answer to your current style conundrums. Cute clothes, great prices—there's no better reason to update your wardrobe now. Your closet will thank you! 

VIDEO: The Good Vibes Wall by Chris Uphues for LOFT

Shop our 9 favorite picks below. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

THE FLORAL DRESS

A modern bohemian silhouette in a dark floral print is easy to dress up with a heeled boot or pair down with a simple flat. 

Loft $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

THE RUFFLE BLOUSE

Try this si,mple sweet blouse tucked into your favorite jeans on the weekend or an A-line skirt for work. 

Loft $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

THE LEATHER BELT

A perfect leather belt is hard to find, but we just did. The oval belt buckle adds a modern element to this wardrobe staple. 

Loft $45 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

THE SAILOR TROUSER

Try an updated sailor pant in tonal fall stripes for an easy workwear addition to your closet. 

Loft $80 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

THE BLOCK HEEL BOOTIE

Go for an autumnal burgundy shade instead of classic black for a new spin on your favorite boot shape. 

Loft $118 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

THE SHEARLING JACKET

The must-have jacket of the season at a killer price point? It's a no-brainer! 

Loft $168 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

THE DOUBLE-BREASTED COAT

Throw this military-inspired coat over a striped shirt and a classic pant for instant French girl coolness. 

Loft $188 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

THE PLAID SKIRT 

A subtle check print and sleek buttons on this modern mini will give you plenty of style points when paired with a simple ribbed knit. 

Loft $70 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

THE MODERN LOAFER

A sleek loafer featuring a polished buckle will add a little extra something to any outfit. 

Loft $80 SHOP NOW

