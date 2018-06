8/2/13 Looks of the Week

1 of 22 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Diane Kruger

WHAT SHE WORE At the Fox All-Star Party, the ever-stylish Diane Kruger was at it again, turning heads in a striking strapless asymmetrical printed geometric Mary Katrantzou dress. Her accessories were more subdued: A white Edie Parker clutch and ankle strap Stuart Weitzman heels.