'80s Bedspread Prints Are Back in the Best Possible Way  

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary
Aug 30, 2017

There are a lot of fun things happening with ‘80s inspiration in fashion right now. Suiting straight out of Working Girl at Tibi! Dynasty dresses by Attico! Essentially if you can think of a pop culture reference from 30 years ago, it’s probably present on the runway.

But what I’ve found most intriguing about this stylistic return to the '80s is less about what stars wore on screen than the quiet undercurrent of Laura Ashley by-way-of Laura Ingalls florals that quietly permeated regular life.

A major theme at Resort 2018 shows like Emilia Wickstead, Creatures of Comfort, and Brock Collection (my favorite), those demurely feminine motifs were the white noise of my late 20th-century existence: soft pink buds on my best friend’s bedroom wallpaper, an overly ruffled number I wore on flower girl duty, the “dusty rose” valences my mother bought after remodeling the living room in various shades of mauve and taupe. It's strange seeing such a quotidian theme from my childhood used in a high fashion way, but the results feel wonderfully modern.*

Ahead, 11 updated silhouettes that prove this old school trend has a super bright future.

*Gen. Z-ers, don't worry if none of this makes sense. Just shop the pretty stuff below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung available at net-a-porter.com $785 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Brock Collection

Brock Collection available at stylebop.com $1,389 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Zara

Zara available at zara.com $36 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

H&M available at hm.com $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant available at matchesfashion.com $625 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Gucci

Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $950 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Needle & Thread

Needle & Thread available at modaoperandi.com $600 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead available at stylebop.co, $725 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

R13

R13 available at shopbop.com $1,695 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Rebecca Taylor available at rebeccataylor.com $175 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop available at us.topshop.com $90 SHOP NOW

