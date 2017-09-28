Fashion Flashback! Dress Up In '80s and '90s Movies-Inspired Costumes for Halloween

Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Ruthie Friedlander (Market)
Sep 27, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

We were hit with what seemed like a tidal wave of decades-old nostalgia this year, which included the '80s-beloved perm making a modern comeback, the major '90s takeover on the fashion front (thanks to your fave celebs like Bella Hadid and T. Swift), and Milan Fashion Week's relentless ode to the '70s.

In keeping with the theme, we thought it was fitting to take a look back at the most fashion-forward '80s and '90s films for Halloween costume inspiration. We started with Cher Horowitz (as if we would leave her out!) from Clueless and pieced together her look, from her iconic little red dress to her retro cell phone. Next, we switched gears and tapped a darker side with Mia Wallace's look from the Quentin Tarantino's black comedy Pulp Fiction.

From Julia Roberts’s scandalous cutout dress in Pretty Woman to Molly Ringwald's memorable pink bridesmaid dress in Sixteen Candles, take a look at all the iconic costumes that we've shopped out. Take a walk through cinematic history and consider this an homage to the greatest in movie costumes.

1 of 9 20th Century Fox; Courtesy (4)

SAMANTHA BAKER FROM SIXTEEN CANDLES (1984)

Shop the look: Mikael Aghal dress, $251 (originally $627); theoutnet.com. Nine West flats, $33; amazon.com. Sweet 16 candles, $8; amazon.com. Flower headband, $7 (originally $11); amazon.com.

2 of 9 20th Century Fox; Courtesy (4)

NANCY FROM THE CRAFT (1996)

Shop the look: H&M white cardigan, $15; hm.com. Chic Wish plaid skirt, $33 (originally $43); chicwish.com. Cross earrings, $20; amazon.com. Kitsch double choker, $12; amazon.com. Steve Madden combat boots, $100; amazon.com.

3 of 9 Alamy Stock Photo; Courtesy (4)

CHER HOROWITZ FROM CLUELESS (1995)

Shop the look: River Island dress, $24 (originally $56); riverisland.com. Retro phone, $7; amazon.com. Red mary jane pumps, $39; amazon.com. Feather boa, $6; amazon.com.

4 of 9 Alamy Stock Photo; Courtesy (4)

VIVIAN WARD FROM PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

Shop the look: Topshop crop top, $12; topshop.com. Topshop metallic miniskirt, $65; topshop.com. Kendall + Kylie thigh high boots, $225; amazon.com.

5 of 9 Courtesy Lions Gate Home Ent. ; Courtesy (3)

BABY HOUSEMAN FROM DIRTY DANCING (1987)

Shop the look: H&M white button down, $20; hm.com. H&M denim bermudas, $30; hm.com. Keds sneakers, $40; keds.com.

6 of 9 Paramount Pictures; Courtesy (4)

ALEX OWENS FROM FLASHDANCE (1983)

Shop the look: Gray sweatshirt, $13; hm.com. Sports bra, $10 (originally $15); hm.com. Sam Edelman red pumps, $120; nordstrom.com. Adidas Performance leggings, $40; NET-A-PORTER.COM.

7 of 9 Alamy Stock Photo; Courtesy (7)

HEATHER CHANDLER FROM HEATHERS (1988)

Shop the look: Armani Jeans blazer, $170 (originally $244); yoox.com. H&M button-down shirt, $20; hm.com. alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet red shorts, $225; net-a-porter.com. Kenneth Jay Lane gold brooch, $100; net-a-porter.com. Red scrunchie, $11; amazon.com. Saddle oxford flats, $30; payless.com. Croquet set, $30; amazon.com.

8 of 9 20th Century Fox; Courtesy (4)

ROMY WHITE FROM ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (1997)

Shop the look: Topshop metallic minidress, $60; topshop.com. Gorjana choker necklace, $55; shopbop.com. Silver platforms, $20 (originally $53); amazon.com. Post-It notes, $10; officedepot.com.

9 of 9 Miramax; Courtesy (4)

MIA WALLACE FROM PULP FICTION (1994)

Shop the look: H&M button-down, $20; hm.com. Topshop leggings, $20; topshop.com. MAC red lipstick, $10; ulta.com. Born oxford flats, $100; macys.com.

