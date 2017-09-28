Fashion Flashback! Dress Up In '80s and '90s Movies-Inspired Costumes for Halloween

We were hit with what seemed like a tidal wave of decades-old nostalgia this year, which included the '80s-beloved perm making a modern comeback, the major '90s takeover on the fashion front (thanks to your fave celebs like Bella Hadid and T. Swift), and Milan Fashion Week's relentless ode to the '70s.

Could 90's TV Families Afford Their Lifestyles in 2017?

In keeping with the theme, we thought it was fitting to take a look back at the most fashion-forward '80s and '90s films for Halloween costume inspiration. We started with Cher Horowitz (as if we would leave her out!) from Clueless and pieced together her look, from her iconic little red dress to her retro cell phone. Next, we switched gears and tapped a darker side with Mia Wallace's look from the Quentin Tarantino's black comedy Pulp Fiction.

From Julia Roberts’s scandalous cutout dress in Pretty Woman to Molly Ringwald's memorable pink bridesmaid dress in Sixteen Candles, take a look at all the iconic costumes that we've shopped out. Take a walk through cinematic history and consider this an homage to the greatest in movie costumes.