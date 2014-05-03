Kick-Ass! 8 Superhero-Worthy Spring Capes To Celebrate Free Comic Book Day

Courtesy (2)
Katie Donbavand
May 03, 2014 @ 2:30 pm

From Bat Girl to Hit Girl, we dig tough broads: caped heroines who swoop in to save the day inspire us to be bigger and better in our real lives.

Since this Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, a marvel-ous holiday that exists to spread the joy of comic book reading to everyone, we’re dressing the part and donning some superhero-worthy capes.

Instant Tip

Move over Bat Girl: we found super chic spring capes to channel your inner superhero & celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

Take the two picks above: This sleek, white Sass & Bide cape would be perfect on the icy shoulders of Emma Frost, while this zigzag Christian Siriano capelet makes our hearts beat faster than a speeding bullet.

Ready to power up? Steel your alter ego and slip on one of these spring capes! And then check out your local comic book shop to see if they are participating in Free Comic Book Day.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Sass & Bide Mister Blue Capelet

Wool, polyester, and nylon, $490; sassandbide.com
2 of 8 Courtesy

Christian Siriano Zigzag Cape

Polyester cotton blend, $980; neimanmarcus.com
3 of 8 Courtesy

L?Wren Scott Cropped Cape

Soft satin, $2,490; shopbop.com
4 of 8 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Champagne Taste Cape Blazer

Polyester spandex blend, $58; nastygal.com
5 of 8 Courtesy

Trout Rainwear Sevan Cape

Doubleface cotton blend, $545; eluxe.ca
6 of 8 Courtesy

Altuzarra Ono Cape

Leather-trimmed wool-blend, $4,695; net-a-porter.com
7 of 8 Courtesy

LAUREN by Ralph Lauren Classic Trench Cape

Cotton, $135; zappos.com
8 of 8 Courtesy

Three Dots Blouson Sleeve Top

Viscose and spandex, $110; bloomingdales.com

