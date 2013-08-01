Born in August? You'll Love These 8 Peridot Pieces

Jennifer Davis
Aug 01, 2013 @ 4:44 pm

Happy August! In honor of the eighth month of the year we rounded up eight pieces of jewelry featuring August's official stone, peridot. While some may confuse this gem with the popular emerald, peridot leans more towards lime than deep green. If you love the hue, no need to feel green with envy -- anyone can rock these sparkling picks. Click through the gallery to start browsing now.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Julie Vos

The lime gem stands out against the stud's textured gold disk.

$68; julievos.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Macy's

Mix your stones with these peridot and jade danglers.

$600; macys.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

John Hardy

Blue and black diamonds add to the peridot pieces on this sterling silver silver bamboo cuff.

$895; bloomingdales.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Littl Lilit

A cluster of peridot stones adorn this simple string necklace.

$98; barneys.com.
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

David Yurman

The dazzling green gem takes center stage atop the designer's classic ring.

$450; neimanmarcus.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Kelly Wearstler

Tapered daggers hung from peridot pieces offer a funkier setting.

$325; saksfifthavenue.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Zales

The simple setting allows the square peridot studs to shine.

$100; zales.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Macy's

Peridot drops dangle off these delicate hoop earrings.

$400; macys.com.

