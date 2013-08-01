Born in August? You'll Love These 8 Peridot Pieces

Happy August! In honor of the eighth month of the year we rounded up eight pieces of jewelry featuring August's official stone, peridot. While some may confuse this gem with the popular emerald, peridot leans more towards lime than deep green. If you love the hue, no need to feel green with envy -- anyone can rock these sparkling picks. Click through the gallery to start browsing now.

