8 Pieces to Become More Adventurous

Looking for a little inspiration to get off the couch and outdoors this weekend? I was totally inspired by Sophia Bush's latest Instagram posts, featuring some pretty epic pictures of an adventure filled girls trip to Alaska with Eddie Bauer.

sophiabush/instagram

You don't have to travel far and wide to find a little adventure though. Recently, I grabbed a girlfriend and planned a weekend trip to the Catskills (just 2 hours out of New York City). We let the winding country roads take us where they would, hiked, swam, and even tried fly fishing for the first time.

Of course, part of our experience was picking the right gear and wardrobe for the activities. (TBH, I am still wondering how Sophia looked THAT cute in waders). Shop a round up below of my favorite outdoorsy pieces to get you started. Simply grab a friend and get moving!

